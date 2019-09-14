India will begin their home season with a three-match Twenty 20 International (T20I) series against South Africa, starting on September 15. The first match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala on Sunday. Virat Kohli will lead the side and would look to find the right combination in the shortest format of the game, especially for the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to begin in October 2020 in Australia. India registered a clean sweep in their last T20I series against the T20 World Cup holders West Indies and will be looking to carry on the winning momentum.