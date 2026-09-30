India travel to New Zealand for a two-Test series starting November 15. The series is extremely crucial for India if they are to keep their World Test Championship final qualification hopes alive. India are fifth in the WTC standings with a points percentage of 51.52. India have seven Tests remaining in the cycle (two Tests vs New Zealand and five Tests vs Australia). India's fate does not lie in their own hands now. They must win six out of the seven Tests to have a shot at the final. According to a report in The Times of India (TOI), before the second India vs West Indies ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday, the team management and the BCCI selectors took some key decisions regarding the preparation for the series.

The report said that the Test hopefuls have been asked to play for their respective states in the Ranji Trophy, which begins on October 11. India captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain KL Rahul are likely to play for Punjab and Karnataka, respectively, in at least one group-stage fixture.

"The match and the number of matches they play will depend on the medical team's clearance, keeping workload and assignments in mind. We must factor in that some players participate in two formats. Accordingly, a decision will be made, but participation will not be compromised. All senior players, including the captain, are expected to play at least one game, provided there are no medical or workload concerns," said an official tracking developments.

The plans regarding Jasprit Bumrah are also in place. The team management reportedly wants him to have some red-ball time before the series opener against New Zealand. He might play a Ranji Trophy fixture for Gujarat or an India A game.

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