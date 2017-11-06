When And Where To Watch, India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Match, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Indian cricket team will look to get back to winning ways when they face New Zealand in the 3rd T20I.

India were outgunned by New Zealand in the second T20I in Rajkot and the hosts will be more than eager to get back to winning ways. However, it won't be easy against a side that India doesn't have a good record in Twenty20 cricket. The two teams have been pitted against each other on eight occasions, out of which one match was abandoned in 2012. Out of the rest, the Men in Blue have managed just win match -- the first T20I in this series in Delhi. Barring that the Kiwis have won six times and will look to continue their domination over India in the shortest format of the game. The Indian batsmen failed to come to the party in Rajkot. Only Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni made any real contribution with the bat. The Indian skipper will be hoping that is not the case in the decider in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

When will the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand be played?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on November 7.

Where will the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand be played?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

How do I watch the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand live?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand start?

The live broadcast of the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will start at 07:00 PM IST (01:30 PM GMT).

Where can you follow the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand online?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.