 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs New Zealand 17 Oct 17 to 07 Nov 17

When And Where To Watch, India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 21 October 2017 10:39 IST

Virat Kohli's India, which swept the three-match Test series against the Black Caps last year, can regain the top ODI spot from South Africa if they win the series 3-0.

When And Where To Watch, India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India can regain the top ODI spot from South Africa if they win the series 3-0. © AFP

New Zealand's batsmen know they will have to subdue India's spinners if they are to have any chance of winning their three-match One Day International series starting on Sunday. Virat Kohli's India, which swept the three-match Test series against the Black Caps last year, can regain the top ODI spot from South Africa if they win the series 3-0. The second ODI takes place in Pune on Wednesday, with the third in Kanpur on October 29. The two sides will then play three T20 matches.

When will the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand be played?
The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on October 22.

Where will the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand be played?
The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How do I watch the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand live?
The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand start?
The live broadcast of the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will start at 01:30 PM IST .

Where can you follow the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand online?
The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

 

Topics : India New Zealand Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Kuldeep Yadav Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane India vs New Zealand 2017 Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on October 22
  • The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
  • India can regain the top ODI spot from SA if they win the series 3-0
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Faces Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun At Nets
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Faces Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun At Nets
AB De Villiers Pips Virat Kohli To Become World No. 1 ODI Batsman
AB De Villiers Pips Virat Kohli To Become World No. 1 ODI Batsman
Virat Kohli Wanted Noise-Free Diwali. Fans Asked, 'What About IPL Fireworks?'
Virat Kohli Wanted Noise-Free Diwali. Fans Asked, 'What About IPL Fireworks?'
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.