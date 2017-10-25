India vs New Zealand: Nice To See The Evolution Of Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Jasprit Bumrah, Says Virat Kohli

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was adjudged the Man of the Match in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand.

India captain Virat Kohli praised the pace combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar after they picked up two and three wickets respectively in the second One-Day International (ODI) series. Kohli further added that the bowlers and fielder were displayed a clinical performance to help the hosts level the three-match ODI series 1-1. Shikhar Dhawan scored 68, whereas Dinesh Karthik scored an unbeaten 64. Talking about Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar, Kohli said both the bowlers have come of age.

"Bowlers were really clinical today and fielders as well. Both those guys (Kumar and Bumrah) are coming along nicely. They know they are going to start more often than not.

"Today, with the wicket being slow, it was heartening to see them getting wickets in conventional ways," said Kohli after India's six-wicket win over New Zealand in the second ODI.

Kumar took three wickets and Bumrah two, helping India restrict New Zealand to 230 for nine.

The chase was completed in 46 overs with Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik scoring timely half centuries.

"Dhawan has been playing really well. He's striking the ball really well. He's pretty confident at the moment. Dinesh as well, getting some crucial runs for himself as well as the team."

The series decider will be played in Kanpur on Sunday. "I look forward to challenges. We spoke about bouncing back before this game, and we have bounced back here today. Would look to play similar sort of cricket in Kanpur as well," added Kohli.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson said his team didn't make enough runs.

"It was one of those surfaces that if you could get a score on the board, and then squeeze, then you can make life difficult, but 230 wasn't enough. We weren't good enough at the top," he said.

"Credit to India with the way they bowled. Their opening spell put us under a lot of pressure. However, a lot of positives from our middle order to take us to that total. Need to play a lot better to beat these guys," Williamson said.