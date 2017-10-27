India vs New Zealand: After Pune Pitch-Tampering Issue, Security Tightened Around Kanpur Track

In the wake of the Pune pitch-tampering scandal, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has tightened security around the strip at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur for the third and final One-day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand, to be played on October 29. UPCA acting secretary Yudhvir Singh has said that the security officials at the Green Park have been strictly instructed to not allow anyone into the venue without a valid pass. The groundsmen have also been told to not discuss the nature of the pitch with anyone. BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee is overseeing pitch preparations for the series decider.

"We have to be more careful after the incident in Pune. The police officials have been told that only individuals with valid accreditation can enter the stadium. This practice was already in place but we are extra-cautious now," Yudhvir Singh told PTI.

"The groundsmen too have been instructed that they don't need to discuss the nature of the pitch with anyone. What's the need for that anyway," Yudhvir added.

The extra security comes after the suspension of Pune curator Pandurang Salgaoncar, who allegedly agreed to tamper the pitch ahead of the second ODI in Pune.

It has been learned that Shiv Kumar, the tubewell operator who rose to become the curator at Green Park, has returned to the venue and has been helping in pitch preparation unofficially.

Shiv Kumar was shifted to Ghazipur ever since UP Police arrested three bookies for tampering with playing conditions before an IPL game earlier this year.

The Green Park will host its first ever ODI under lights on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)