India captain Rohit Sharma's form will be in focus Sunday as India take on England in the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Rohit scored a nine-ball two in the first ODI, extending his lean run with the bat. However, Rohit will be eyeing a huge milestone as India aim to seal the three-match series. Rohit needs 22 runs to surpass Rahul Dravid in the all-time list of Indian batters with most runs in the ODIs. So far, Rohit has scored 10868 runs in 266 matches, smashing three double centuries, 31 tons and 57 50+ scores.

Dravid, on the other hand, finished his glittering ODI career with 10889 runs in 344 ODIs. He hit 12 centuries and 83 half-centuries. The all-time list is topped by legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 18426 runs in 463 ODIs with the help of 49 centuries.

Star batter Virat Kohli is the next on the list with 13,906 runs. He is also the third in the all-time list and the only batter in the history with 50 or more ODI centuries to his name. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly sits on the third spot, having aggreggated 11,363 ODI runs.

Amid Rohit's lean patch with the bat, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar urgen Rohit not to overanalyse his technique or indulging in excessive practice sessions.

"A phase has come in his career where he hasn't scored runs. Sometimes practicing too much isn't beneficial. He can probably spend a little time alone and watch the phase where he enjoyed a lot of success. Watch some videos and figure out what his habits and routines were," Bangar advised.

"Sometimes all those things prove hugely beneficial if you have to regain your rhythm. You have to remind yourself what works for you. He shouldn't be too desperate in his thinking," he added.

Rohit's form is big concern for India with the Champions Trophy approaching rapidly. Before India's first game against Bangladesh on February 20th, Rohit has the chance to redeem himself.

India lead 1-0 in the three-match series after their four-wicket win in Nagpur.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.