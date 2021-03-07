After a thumping 3-1 series win over England, India have set their sight on the World Test Championship final. After the Test series triumph, the players seem to be in a completely relaxed mood and the video posted by Shikhar Dhawan showed exactly that. Dhawan, who has joined India's squad for the upcoming limited-overs series, shared a video featuring himself, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav. In the video, all four players can be seen having a gala time in the kids playing zone. While Dhawan and Kuldeep were riding a kids bicycle, Rohit and Pant were bombarding the others with sponge balls.

"Jitne marzi badey ho jaayein par bachpana nahi jaana chaiyeh. Life mein kaam toh zaroori hai hi par lite rehne ke liye masti karna @kuldeep_18 learning his first ride @rohitsharma45 @rishabpant," Dhawan captioned the video.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has entered team's bio-bubble ahead of the T20I series, was among many who commented on the video. "Room seh sab dekh raha tha main bachon ki masti," he commented.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has earned his maiden T20I call-up for India, also responded to the video saying: "Hahaha too good".

Yuzvendra Chahal's comment on Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram post

India's next assignment is a limited-overs series against England, comprising five T20Is and three ODIs. While the T20I series will be played in Ahmedabad, the three ODIs are set to take place in Pune behind closed doors.

Soon after the England series gets over, most of the Indian players will be seen playing for their respective franchises in the IPL 2021, the schedule for which was announced by the BCCI on Sunday.

The opening match of IPL 2021 will be played on April 9, while the tournament will end on May 30.