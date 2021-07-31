Rohit Sharma took to social media to post a picture of Rishabh Pant, and also compared him to rapper Badshah. Rohit and Pant are currently in England for Team India's upcoming five-match Test series. The first Test match begins from August 4, and will be held at Trent Bridge. In the photograph, Pant can be seen sporting a white t-shirt, a silver link chain and yellow sunglasses. Posting the photo on Instagram, Rohit captioned it as, "We have our own badshah here".

Here is the photo:

Pant himself replied to Rohit's post, saying "Hahaha kya bhaiya yaar."

Rohit's post was well-received by fans, with many responding with heart-shaped emoticons.

One fan agreed with Rohit, and commented, "Badshah ultra lite pro".

Badshah is a rapper from Delhi, famous for his debut single, "DJ Waley Babu". His real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia.

Meanwhile, cricketer Kedar Jadhav had a hilarious reply for Pant. "Our very own Chacha Neharu," he replied.

Pant recently recovered from COVID-19, having missed India's warm-up match against County Select XI.

He tested positive for Covid earlier this month and had been isolating away from rest of the squad. Only after returning with two negative RT-PCR test reports, Pant arrived in the team's bio-secure bubble at Durham.

The upcoming series vs England will be an important test for Virat Kohli-led Team India, considering their recent defeat to New Zealand in the WTC Final.

Also, another Indian team toured Sri Lanka recently, playing three ODIs and three T20Is. Captained by Shikhar Dhawan, the visitors won the ODI series 2-1, but lost the T20Is 1-2.