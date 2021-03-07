Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has been one of the most popular subjects for memes on social media. Whether it's incidents during a series being played by India, or a photo shared by the former India all-rounder, netizens find a way to come up with viral memes about Shastri. However, Shastri said that he takes the jokes sportingly and is not bothered by them, as long as he is helping people have a laugh, even if it is at his expense.

"It's banter all the way. They do it to have fun. It's at my expense, but it's okay," Ravi Shastri said during a press conference a day after India wrapped up a 3-1 series win against England at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Have a drink on my name. When you post those kind of things, so many people have a laugh," the India coach said.

"Enjoy, it doesn't affect me," Shastri said.

"In cricket, if you are playing well and succeeding, people will be happy with you, and when you are not winning, you have to face some kicks and slaps," he added.

Promoted

Recently, Shastri responded to a meme about him after the third Test of the series ended inside two days, saying he was happy to be bringing smiles to people during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Love the banter ! Feels good to bring some smiles in these tough times," he had written.

Love the banter ! Feels good to bring some smiles in these tough times https://t.co/mzPe5MtItj - Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 27, 2021

Ravi Shastri recently received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Ahmedabad, ahead of the fourth and final Test of the series, which India won by an innings and 25 runs. His next assignment will be the five-match T20 International (T20I) series against England, which will also be held in Ahmedabad.