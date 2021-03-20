India have put in a good start against England in the fifth and final T20I, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors initially won the toss and elected to bowl. Openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are currently batting for India, and are trying to stitch together a strong opening partnership. Also, KL Rahul has been dropped for the decider with T Natarajan roped into the playing XI for India. With the series level at 2-2, India will be aiming to win the final T20I and end the series on a good note ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kohli's side entered the series in good form, but are up against a tough opposition in England, who are also currently the best T20I team in the world. Despite losing two matches already, India have found plenty of squad depth, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan shining with the bat. England will be trying to build some consistency with the bat, and hope that their bowlers leak fewer runs. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have been in good form for Eoin Morgan's side, but haven't been supported properly by Chris Jordan. (LIVE SCORECARD)

5th T20I Live Cricket Score Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad