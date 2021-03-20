IND vs ENG, 5th T20I Live Score: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get India Off To Solid Start
India vs England (IND vs ENG) T20 Series 2021: Openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have given India a strong start against England in the fifth T20I, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India have put in a good start against England in the fifth and final T20I, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors initially won the toss and elected to bowl. Openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are currently batting for India, and are trying to stitch together a strong opening partnership. Also, KL Rahul has been dropped for the decider with T Natarajan roped into the playing XI for India. With the series level at 2-2, India will be aiming to win the final T20I and end the series on a good note ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kohli's side entered the series in good form, but are up against a tough opposition in England, who are also currently the best T20I team in the world. Despite losing two matches already, India have found plenty of squad depth, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan shining with the bat. England will be trying to build some consistency with the bat, and hope that their bowlers leak fewer runs. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have been in good form for Eoin Morgan's side, but haven't been supported properly by Chris Jordan. (LIVE SCORECARD)
5th T20I Live Cricket Score Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
5th T20I, England in India, 5 T20I Series, 2021, Mar 20, 2021
- 19:28 (IST)SIX! ELEGANT SHOT!A short delivery by Wood, and Rohit smacks it over the fine-leg fence for a six! SIMPLY ELEGANT!
- 19:25 (IST)SIX! WONDERFUL SHOT!A short ball by Wood, and Kohli pulls it over the long-leg fence for a wonderful six!
- 19:21 (IST)5 widesA short ball by Archer, and Kohli sees it sail over him. Buttler also couldn't reach it and it goes to the boundary. Five wides.
- 19:19 (IST)One runA short ball by Archer, outside off. Kohli uses the bounce to send it down to deep third man for a single.
- 19:17 (IST)FOUR!A full delivery by Wood, on off. Rohit goes forward and smacks it straight past the bowler via the middle of his bat for a four!
- 19:16 (IST)FOUR!Back of a length by Wood, on the stumps. Rohit goes forward and carves it past the bowler for a four!
- 19:14 (IST)SIX! IND: 22/0Rashid tosses a full delivery, on off. Rohit puts his front leg, and slams it over midwicket for a six!
- 19:08 (IST)FOUR!NOW IT IS ROHIT'S TURN!A slow delivery by Archer, and Rohit punishes him with much aplomb. He drives it between point and cover for a four!
- 19:07 (IST)FOUR! SMASHED!Archer sends a half-volley outside off. Kohli smashes it past the fielder at cover for a four! It went on a power, but nobody could have caught it. SHEER POWER!
- 19:05 (IST)One runArcher delivers a length ball, outside off. Rohit taps it to the right of short cover, towards mid-off for a single.
- 19:04 (IST)One runRashid tosses a fuller delivery, and Rohit glances it to the right of mid-wicket for a single.
- 19:02 (IST)One runRashid delivers a quick googly, on off. Rohit drives it to the right of the bowler. One run.
- 19:01 (IST)No runRashid tosses it full on the stumps. Rohit goes forward to guide it right of short mid-wicket. No run.
- 19:00 (IST)The action begins!Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to open for India. Adil Rashid to bowl for England.
- 18:45 (IST)Virat Kohli to open for IndiaGOOD NEWS FOR TEAM INDIA FANS!Captain Virat Kohli will open in KL Rahul's absence. Can Kohli and Rohit Sharma give India a good start?Kohli also confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav will bat at number three.
- 18:37 (IST)Here are the playing XIsIndia: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, T NatarajanEngland: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
- 18:36 (IST)No KL Rahul for India, T Natarajan comes in: Virat KohliAfter losing the toss, India captain Virat Kohli revealed that even he would have preferred to bowl first. He also added that KL Rahul misses out in the playing XI, and T Natarajan has been roped in.
- 18:33 (IST)England win toss, elect to bowlEngland captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss, and elected to bowl.
- 18:20 (IST)Pitch reportThe pitch looks good and could start slow. The toss will play an important role, and the square boundaries seem huge.
- 18:08 (IST)Will KL Rahul be dropped?KL Rahul has been in poor form in the ongoing series. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain could be dropped for the 5th T20I, with India aiming to win the series. We could see the likes of Shikhar Dhawan or Ishan Kishan opening in his place alongside Rohit Sharma.
- 17:49 (IST)England fined for slow over-rate during fourth T20IICC has fined England 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the 4th T20I fixture between India and England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India won the match by eight runs to level the series.
- 17:25 (IST)A very happy birthday to Madan Lal!Former India all-rounder Madan Lal turned 70 on Saturday, and the BCCI took to Twitter to wish the 1983 World Cup winner on his birthday.The BCCI tweeted, "Here's wishing Madan Lal - a fine all-rounder & member of #TeamIndia's historic 1983 World Cup triumph - a very happy birthday."
- 17:04 (IST)T Natarajan "thrilled" to join Team India ahead of fifth T20IT Natarajan missed the first four games of the T20I series due to a knee and shoulder injury, sustained in Australia. The bowler has now recovering after finishing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. Natarajan is back in the squad for the final T20I vs England, and will be aiming to help his side win the series, which is currently level at 2-2.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life" - Thrilled to be back in blue with the boys @BCCI".
- 16:48 (IST)India find squad depth!Despite losing two fixtures in the five-match series, India have found plenty of squad depth with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan shinning with the bat. Virat Kohli's side look like they are in the right path to finalising their core for the T20 World Cup, and winning on Saturday will be an added incentive.
- 16:43 (IST)Good afternoon and welcome everyone!Good afternoon and welcome everyone to our live coverage of the fifth and final T20I between India and England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts levelled the series in the fourth T20I, winning by eight runs in a tight encounter. Both sides will be aiming for a win and end the series on a winning note. With the T20 World Cup coming soon this year, a victory will be the best preparation for both teams today folks! STAY TUNED!
