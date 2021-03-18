Story ProgressBack to home
IND vs ENG, 4th T20I Live Score: England Get Off To A Slow Start In 186-Run Chase
India vs England (IND vs ENG) T20 Series 2021: India bowl well in the first two overs as England chase 186 runs.
IND vs ENG Live: Shreyas Iyer played some big shots in the last few overs.© BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav made a half-century on T20I debut and Shreyas Iyer accelerated in the death overs as India made 185 for 8 after being asked to bat first by England in the 4th T20I in Ahmedabad. Suryakumar made 57 off 31 and Shreyas Iyer mad 37 off 18 as a stop-and-start Indian inning had enough gas to push themselves to thei highest score in the series thus far. But it has to be kept in mind that this wicket appears to be the best for batting among all the pitches in the series. Jofra Archer was excellent with the ball with 4 for 33, including two wickets in the final over. Shardul Thakur's 10 off 4 helped India make it past 180. (LIVE SCORECARD)
4th T20I Live Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
4th T20I, England in India, 5 T20I Series, 2021, Mar 18, 2021
Play In Progress
IND
185/8 (20.0)
ENG
15/1 (3.0)
Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.99
% chance to win
IND 64%
ENG 36%
Batsman
Jason Roy
5 (12)
Dawid Malan
0* (0)
Bowler
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
12/1 (2)
Hardik Pandya
2/0 (1)
- 21:26 (IST)FOUR! SIX!Buttler breaks the shackles here as he hits Bhuvneshwar for a four and a six in the third over.Bhuvneshwar bowls a slow leg-cutter and Buttler smashes it over mid-wicket for a six.
- 21:22 (IST)Over 2: England 2/0Hardik Pandya has been given the new ball and he bowls a good first over. To keep the pair of Jos Buttler and Jason Roy quiet on a wicket conducive for batting is some achievement.
- 21:19 (IST)A maiden over to start for India!Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a maiden as England start cautiously in their chase of 186 runs.
- 21:03 (IST)India 185/8 in 20 oversJofra Archer bowls an excllent last over as India finished on 185/8 in 20 overs, their highest score in the series thus far.
- 21:02 (IST)FOUR!Shardul sits deep in his crease and smashes this full ball from Archer to the right of long-on for four.
- 21:00 (IST)WICKET! Sundar c Rashid b Archer 4 (2)A streaky four off his first ball and almost out on the second for Sundar.This was a back of length delivery and Sundar tried to use the pace and ramp it over third man, but found Rashid in the deep. It was referred to the third umpire to see if Rashid's right foot was in contact with the boundary. It wasn't, said the third umpire.Sundar is out.
- 20:54 (IST)WICKET! Iyer c Malan b Archer 37 (18)Archer strikes on the first ball of the 20th over.A short ball is pulled fiercely by Iyer but straight to Malan at deep mid-wicket.Big wicket for England!
- 20:53 (IST)FOUR!Shardul Thakur walks in and slices the very first ball he faces between point and third man for four. Incredible shot.
- 20:51 (IST)WICKET! Hardik c Stokes b Wood 11 (8)What a catch by Stokes!Hardik was cramped for room there as Wood followed him, but the batsman somehow slapped it uppishly towards covers. Stokes leapt to his left and took an excellent diving catch, just to the left of mid-off, to sent by Hardik.India 170/6 in 18.5 overs.
- 20:45 (IST)India 167/5 in 18 oversA big 18-run over there and two more of those would be very handy for India.Iyer has started to tee off. Can England stop him?
- 20:44 (IST)SIX!Shot of night? Maybe.Jordan misses his length again, bowls a half-volley outside off and Iyer smashes that over covers for a big six.17 runs in the over so far, one ball still left.
- 20:43 (IST)FOUR!Shreyas gets into the act now. He walks across his off stump and smashes this length ball from Jordan over the bowler's length for a boundary.
- 20:41 (IST)SIX!Hardik draws first punch.A slower short ball from Jordan and Hardik pulls it over square leg for a six.
- 20:40 (IST)India 149/5 after 17 overs200 looks a bit out of reach here... But with Hardik Pandya at the crease you never really know.Shreyas Iyer is set at the crease as well.
- 20:36 (IST)WICKET! Pant b Archer 30 (23)Bowled him!Pant is undone on the very next ball. Archer varies his length and keeps it slighlty short than the previous one. Pant goes for the wild swipe across the line and misses the ball completely.Pant's stumps are shattered and India have lost half their side.
- 20:35 (IST)FOUR!That went like a tracer bullet!Archer bowls full and fast, Pant smashes it back past the bowler for four. That really went to the fence like a rocket.
- 20:33 (IST)FOUR!What a shot!Wood fires one in almost at yorker length but outside off. Iyer opens the face of the bat and guides it fine, past the man at short third for four.India 140/4 in 15 overs.
- 20:30 (IST)FOUR!Iyer finds the gap.This was short from Wood and Iyer pulls that in front of square on the leg side. He beats the man running across from long-on as the ball races past the wide long-on fence.
- 20:26 (IST)India 128/4 after 15 oversPant and Iyer are set at the crease. There could be some fireworks in the last five.Stay tuned.
- 20:25 (IST)FOUR!Jordan bowls a length ball and Pant brings out the helicopter shot, if one can call it that, and hits it over mid-wicket region for a four.Pant stands in his crease and hits it with a full 360-degree swing of the bat and the ball sails over the leg side and beats the man in the deep.
- 20:20 (IST)FOUR!Four more to Iyer.This time he cuts a short ball from Curran over backward point.India 120/4 after 14 overs.How many can they get in the last six? Can they get to 200?
- 20:19 (IST)FOUR!Shreyas Iyer walks in and drives his first ball through the covers for four.Signs of aggression here from Iyer with the innings approaching death overs.
- 20:16 (IST)WICKET! Suryakumar c Malan b S Curran 57 (31)Curran strikes on the very next ball. It's almost a carbon copy of the previous shot. He goes for the lap sweep again. But this time there is a fielder in the deep at square leg and he dives forward and takes an excellent catch.The soft signal by the on-field umpire is 'out' even as it's referred to the third umpire to check if the catch was clean.The third umpire takes a long, close look at the catch and deems it clean.India have lost their fourth wicket.110/4 in 13.2 overs.
- 20:11 (IST)SIX!Suryakumar brings out the lap sweep. Sam Curran bowls a slower ball and Surya walks outside his off stump and just ramps it over fine leg for six.
- 20:09 (IST)India 104/3 after 13 oversIndia have brought up their 100 in the 13th over, courtesy some good hitting from Pant and Suryakumar.They need to keep the foot on the accelerator now and try to get India closer to 200.
- 20:07 (IST)FOUR!Pant is opening up now.He gets some room outside off and slaps this ball from Stokes through mid-off this time for another four.
- 20:06 (IST)FOUR!Pant slaps this ball from Stokes through long-on for four. This was back of length and sat up nicely. Pant fetches it from outside off and smashes it to the right of long-on.
- 20:03 (IST)50 on debut for Suryakumar Yadav!And he brings it up in style. He cuts this ball from Rashid through backward point and brings up his first T20I half-century, on debut, off just 28 balls.
- 20:01 (IST)FOUR!Suryakumar breaks the shackles.He plants his foot forward to reach the pitch of his full ball from Rashid and sweeps it through square leg for four.This will help India, but they need more of these.
- 20:00 (IST)Over 11: India 79/3Jordan mixes his pace and slips in several slower deliveries.India are falling behind here. With batsmen still to come, they could look to attack a bit more with the knowledge that this England batting line-up have chased down totals with ease in this series.
- 19:55 (IST)After 10 overs, India are 75/3Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant are at the crease and they have a platform set to accelerate from here. There's Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya still to come.
- 19:47 (IST)WICKET! Kohli st Buttler b Rashid 1 (5)Rashid does Kohli with a googly. The wrong one does Kohli there as the Indian captain comes dancing down the track but misses the ball completely. It spins back in, beats the bat and Buttler does the rest behind the wickets.India 70/3 in 8.4 overs.
- 19:43 (IST)WICKET! KL Rahul c Archer b Stokes 14 (17)Rahul departs. Stokes gets his first wicket. Rahul makes room by walking outside leg stump, Stokes follows him, Rahul lofts the ball in the air over mid-off but get no timing at all. Archer takes the catch at the edge of the 30-yard circle.
- 19:38 (IST)FOUR! SIX!Suryakumar lays into Adil Rashid immediately after the Powerplay. He hits a four and a six, the second shot coming through a lofted off-drive over covers.Sensational batting by Suryakumar.India 59/1 after 7 overs.
- 19:33 (IST)Over 6: India 45/1India have scored 45 runs in the first six overs. Given their predicaments of late, they'll be happy with this start. England wouldn't be too perturbed either as this looks like a good batting wicket.
- 19:31 (IST)FOUR!Suryakumar looks in great touch. He plays late on this ball that's outside off stump. He opens the face of the bat and guides it past the man at short third for four.
- 19:30 (IST)FOUR!On pads there from Chris Jordan and KL Rahul just flicks it behind square for four. Easy as they come.
- 19:27 (IST)Over 5: India 34/1Mark Wood is bowling at some serious pace here. He has been hitting and exceeding the 90 mph mark consistently.One over of Powerplay remains. How many can India get?
- 19:24 (IST)FOUR!Suryakumar stays back in his crease and punches this ball from Wood through the covers for four. Suryakumar has taken to international cricket like fish to water!
- 19:21 (IST)SIX!Suryakumar faces his first ball in international cricket and he pulls it over square leg for a HUGE six. Talk about nerves!He walks across his stumps and pulls this short ball from Archer high and long behind square on the leg side.India 27/1 after 4 overs.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on India vs England Series, India vs England , live score and IPL 2021 Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.