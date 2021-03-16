IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live Score: Rohit Sharma Returns As England Win Toss And Opt To Bat
India vs England (IND vs ENG) T20 Series 2021: England have won the toss and elected to field against India in the third T20I, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
England have won the toss and elected to field against India in the third T20I, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts will be aiming for a win and take a lead in the ongoing series, which is level at 1-1. Also, Rohit Sharma has been included in the playing XI, replacing Suryakumar Yadav for India. Meanwhile, Mark Wood has replaced Tom Curran for England. India are expected to build on their win by seven wickets against England, where Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli slammed half-centuries respectively. Despite winning the first T20I, the visitors were no match with Kohli slamming an unbeaten knock of 73 in 49 balls. In reply to England's target of 165, Kohli smashed the winning six to help his side win the match in 17.5 overs. Meanwhile in India's bowling department, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur are in top form, and registered two wickets each in the previous fixture. England will be aiming to perform better in away conditions, and aim for a better batting display. The biggest concern for Eoin Morgan's side has been the lack of consistency in the batting order, except for Jason Roy, who has been dominant against Indian bowlers. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 18:37 (IST)Here are the playing XIs!India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra ChahalEngland: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
- 18:36 (IST)Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran: Eoin MorganWinning the toss and electing to bowl, Morgan revealed that his team needs to perform better as a collective unit. He also said that Mark Wood replaces Tom Curran.
- 18:35 (IST)Rohit Sharma to replace Suryakumar Yadav: Virat KohliCaptain Virat Kohli revealed that even he would have elected to bowl. He also revealed that Rohit Sharma will play instead of Suryakumar Yadav in the 3rd T20I.
- 18:32 (IST)England win toss, opt to fieldEngland captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss, and has elected to field.
- 18:20 (IST)Watch: Team India warm up in AhmedabadIndia will be aiming to take a lead in the series, and hope to win the 3rd T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will be in focus for his side's bowling department. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer will be hoping to shine with the bat again!Here is a video of them warming up:
Hello & good evening from Ahmedabad! #TeamIndia gear up for the 3⃣rd @Paytm #INDvENG T20I at the @GCAMotera. pic.twitter.com/e2w5mIbE0K— BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2021
- 18:11 (IST)India have exposed England's "weakness": Eoin MorganAhead of the third T20I, Eoin Morgan revealed that India have revealed England's "weakness" in handling slow conditions. Speaking after the 2nd T20I, he said, "I suppose the difference was in the wicket we played and how we adapted. It was different wicket from the one we batted in the first game. The pitch was slow and low and one thing that does is expose our weakness on these surfaces a little bit."
- 18:01 (IST)Rohit Sharma to make his return?Opener Rohit Sharma is expected to return and feature in the 3rd T20I. He was rested for the first two T20Is, and the likes of KL Rahul faltered in the opening department. Rahul was bowled out for a six-ball duck in the second T20I.
- 17:51 (IST)India fined for slow over-rate in second T20I!India have been fined for slow over-rate in the second T2OI vs England. The hosts have been fined 20% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate.
- 17:34 (IST)Last 3 T20Is to be played behind closed doors!The last three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors in Ahmedabad, due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
- 17:22 (IST)Debutant Ishan Kishan on fire!Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan was in top form in his debut, slamming 56 off 32 balls. His innings was packed with five fours and four sixes. He will be aiming to put a fine display in the 3rd T20I.
- 17:10 (IST)Virat Kohli in fine form!In the previous T20I, Virat Kohli bounced back in form with an unbeaten knock of 73 runs in 49 balls. He also slammed the winning six. It is worth noting that he was dismissed for a five-ball duck in the first T20I.
- 17:03 (IST)On this day: Sachin Tendulkar reached a major landmark!On this day in 2012, Sachin Tendulkar become the first and only cricketer to reach 100 international centuries. He achieved the feat in a match against Bangladesh.
- 16:48 (IST)Good afternoon and welcome everyone!Good afternoon and welcome everyone to our live coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts won the 2nd T20I by seven wickets and will be hoping to build a winning run. A win will help India take a lead in the series, which currently poised at 1-1. Stay tuned for some exciting action today folks!