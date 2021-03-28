A wicket down, India are gaining momentum against England in the third and final ODI, at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The series is finely poised at 1-1, and both sides will be aiming for a win. The visitors initially won the toss and elected to bowl. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli are batting for India and are increasing the pressure on opposition bowlers. Dhawan has already registered a half-century. Also, Adil Rashid has taken a wicket for his side. Kuldeep Yadav hasn't been included in the playing XI for India, with T Natarajan replacing him. Meanwhile, Mark Wood has replaced Tom Curran. The hosts will be aiming for a better display from their bowlers, after losing in the second ODI by six wickets. Jonny Bairstow will be trying to build on his fine form, after registering a century in the previous match. KL Rahul will also be trying to do the same, despite slamming a ton for a lost cause in the previous fixture. (LIVE SCORECARD)

3rd ODI Live Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune