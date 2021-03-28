IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Score: Adil Rashid Gets Rohit Sharma To Break 100-Plus Opening Stand
India vs England (IND vs ENG) ODI Series 2021: Shikhar Dhawan has registered a half-century and is anchoring India's innings in the 3rd ODI, at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
A wicket down, India are gaining momentum against England in the third and final ODI, at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The series is finely poised at 1-1, and both sides will be aiming for a win. The visitors initially won the toss and elected to bowl. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli are batting for India and are increasing the pressure on opposition bowlers. Dhawan has already registered a half-century. Also, Adil Rashid has taken a wicket for his side. Kuldeep Yadav hasn't been included in the playing XI for India, with T Natarajan replacing him. Meanwhile, Mark Wood has replaced Tom Curran. The hosts will be aiming for a better display from their bowlers, after losing in the second ODI by six wickets. Jonny Bairstow will be trying to build on his fine form, after registering a century in the previous match. KL Rahul will also be trying to do the same, despite slamming a ton for a lost cause in the previous fixture. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd ODI Live Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
3rd ODI, England in India, 3 ODI Series, 2021, Mar 28, 2021
- 14:49 (IST)One runAli tosses it up, and Dhawan goes back to hit it towards square leg for a single.
- 14:44 (IST)FOUR!Rashid tosses it down, and Kohli smacks it through square leg for a four!
- 14:43 (IST)OUT! Rohit Sharma b Adil Rashid 38 (37)A length delivery by Rashid, and it angles to strike the off stump. Rohit was left stranded, and the partnership breaks!In walks, Virat Kohli.
- 14:39 (IST)One run, IND: 100/0A full delivery by Stokes on the stumps. Dhawan drives it to the left of mid-on for single.India are 100 up in 14 overs.
- 14:35 (IST)One runBack of a length by Stokes, in at off. Rohit guides it in front of point for a single.
- 14:35 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Stokes, outside off. Dhawan cuts it to the right of point and left of deep third man for a four!
- 14:31 (IST)FOUR! SHIKHAR DHAWAN REACHES HIS HALF-CENTURY!Rashid tosses it up, and Dhawan goes deep into his crease and smacks it to the midwicket boundary for a four!He also reaches his half-century!
- 14:30 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Stokes, wide. Rohit cuts it to third man for a four!
- 14:26 (IST)One runA short ball by Stokes, outside off. Rohit pulls it to deep midwicket for a single.
- 14:23 (IST)FOUR!A length delivery by Wood, outside off. Rohit guides it to deep third man for a four!
- 14:21 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Wood, outside off. Dhawan pulls it to deep midwicket for a four!
- 14:17 (IST)One runA short delivery by Stokes, outside off. Dhawan hits it to deep third man for a single.
- 14:14 (IST)Two runs, IND: 61/0Back of a length by Wood, on middle and leg. Dhawan carries it to the right of deep square. Livingstone dives to prevent a boundary in the outfield. Two runs.
- 14:11 (IST)One runBack of a length by Wood, outside off. Rohit hits it past slip towards deep third man for a single.
- 14:07 (IST)FOUR!Back of a length by Wood, outside off. Dhawan slams it through the gap between point and cover point. It goes past a diving Roy for a four!
- 14:07 (IST)FOUR!A full toss by Topley, on middle stump. Rohit hits it to midwicket boundary for a four!
- 14:06 (IST)FOUR!A length delivery by Topley, outside off. Dhawan drives it between mid-off and short cover for a four!
- 14:06 (IST)FOUR!Back of a length by Topley, and Dhawan hits it to the left of deep square leg for a four!
- 14:05 (IST)FOUR!A length delivery by Topley, outside off. Dhawan goes back and smacks it over short cover for a four!
- 14:00 (IST)No runA length delivery by Wood, and Rohit gets trapped in the crease. He inside edges it past the off stump and the ball bounces to Buttler.
- 13:59 (IST)No runBack of a length by Wood, outside off. Rohit leaves it.
- 13:57 (IST)No runA short delivery by Topley, outside off. Dhawan sends it to point. No run.After six overs, India are 36 for no loss.
- 13:54 (IST)FOUR!A short and wider delivery by Topley, and Dhawan slams it in the gap in off-side for a four!
- 13:52 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Curran, wider outside off. Dhawan cuts it over Malan at cover point for a four!
- 13:51 (IST)Another four!A fuller delivery by Curran, onto the pads. Rohit trickles it to the midwicket boundary for a four!
- 13:49 (IST)FOUR!A full ball by Curran, and Rohit smashes it over mid-off for a four!
- 13:47 (IST)FOUR!A full inswinger by Topley, and Dhawan hits it down to the fine leg boundary for a four!
- 13:44 (IST)No run, IND: 11/0A short length delivery by Curran, and Dhawan lets it go. No run.
- 13:41 (IST)One runBack of a length by Curran, and Rohit trickles it towards backward square leg for a single.
- 13:39 (IST)FOUR!A full delivery by Topley, outside off. Rohit finds the gap between short cover and mid-off for a four!
- 13:35 (IST)Two runsA full length delivery by Curran, outside off. Dhawan drives it between point and cover for two runs.
- 13:32 (IST)One runA length delivery by Curran, on the pads. Dhawan flicks it through backward square leg for a single.
- 13:32 (IST)One runA full length inswinger by Curran, and Rohit glances it to leg side through an inside edge. Barstow comes from midwicket, and tries a direct hit, but misaim. One run. Dhawan could have been done there!
- 13:30 (IST)The action begins!Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to open for India. Sam Curran will start the proceedings with the ball for England.
- 13:18 (IST)Pitch reportThe pitch is a good batting surface, with a bit of grass. It is very similar to the first two ODIs.
- 13:06 (IST)Here are the playing XIs!India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T NatarajanEngland: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
- 13:05 (IST)T Natarajan replaces Kuldeep Yadav: Virat KohliAfter losing the toss, Kohli said that even he would have liked to bowl. He also revealed that Kuldeep has been dropped for Natarajan.
- 13:04 (IST)Mark Wood replaced Tom Curran: Jos ButtlerAfter winning the toss, Buttler revealed that Mark Wood will replace Tom Curran in the playing XI for England. He also said that England need to continue playing the brand of cricket they showcased in the 2nd ODI.
- 13:02 (IST)England win the toss, elect to bowlEngland's stand-in captain Jos Buttler has won the toss, and elected to bowl.
- 13:00 (IST)3rd ODI: PREVIEWIndia were clueless in the 2nd ODI, and will be aiming to bounce back to winnings ways. The hosts lost by six wickets, with Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes putting up a stand of 175 runs off only 117 balls. The visitors will be aiming to seal the series in an other disappointing tour, where they have already lost in the T20I and Test series. Click here for the match preview.