IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: India Aim To Fight Back And Level Series Against England
India vs England (IND vs ENG) T20 Series 2021: After losing the first T20I by eight wickets, the hosts will be aiming to stage a turnaround in the second T20I, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways against England in the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The visitors cruised past Virat Kohli's side in the first T20I, with Jofra Archer taking three wickets, and Jason Roy missing out on a half-century after scoring 49 runs. Eoin Morgan's side went on to win the match by eight wickets, with Dawid Malan slamming the winning six. India will be hoping to perform better with the bat in the second match of this series. During the first T20I, Kohli was dismissed for a five-ball duck, and England's bowling department blitzed past India's batting order. Shreyas Iyer scored the only noteworthy knock, smacking 67 off 48 balls. Many fans will be expecting the return of opener Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the first T20I. In his absence, Shikhar Dhawan (4) and KL Rahul (1) failed to give India a good start, who could only set a target of 125 runs, which England chased in 15.3 overs. The hosts will be trying to register a win on Sunday, meanwhile the visitors will be hoping to increase their lead in the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd T20I, England in India, 5 T20I Series, 2021, Mar 14, 2021
- 17:12 (IST)India Women lose to South Africa Women in fourth ODI of five-match seriesAlso on Sunday, India Women lost to South Africa Women by seven wickets in the fourth ODI of their ongoing five-match series. The visitors have also taken a 3-1 win and sealed a victory. The dead rubber fifth ODI will take place on Wednesday.During the fourth ODI, Punam Raut slammed an unbeaten knock of 104 off 123 balls, but couldn't prevent a defeat for her side, with South Africa sealing the win with eight balls remaining.
- 17:05 (IST)Mumbai win the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 title!Elsewhere, Mumbai defeated Uttar Pradesh by six wickets to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 title. Aditya Tara slammed an unbeaten knock of 118 to help Mumbai chase 313, and skipper Prithvi Shaw also continued with his form, slamming 73 off 39 balls.
- 16:50 (IST)Will Ishan Kishan play today in the second T20I?The Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer has been in fine form with the bat lately. Finishing as MI's top scorer during UPL 2020, he followed it up with a smashing ton for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Having been selected in the T20I team, he didn't feature in the first T20I.Ahead of the second T20I, he revealed that he is ready to bat anywhere for India. During an interview with Wisden, he said, "It's always difficult to make it to the team, but that's how it's always been. I don't mind playing anywhere, having switched between playing in the middle and top-order in my career so far".The hosts need to put in a good batting display after a poor show in the first T20I. For sure, the addition of Kishan in the playing XI could benefit Virat Kohli!
- 16:33 (IST)Good afternoon and welcome everyone!Good afternoon and welcome everyone to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts lost the first fixture by eight wickets, and will be aiming to put up a better show. A win for India will level the series, and a defeat will extend England's lead to 2-0. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket!