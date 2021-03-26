Story ProgressBack to home
IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live Score: KL Rahul Century, Rishabh Pant 77 Power India To 336/6 vs England
India vs England (IND vs ENG) ODI Series 2021: KL Rahul slammed 108 off 114 balls to help India set a target of 337 runs against England in the second ODI, at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
IND vs ENG Live: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant during the second ODI, at the MCA Stadium in Pune.© BCCI
India have set a target of 337 runs against England in the second ODI of the three-match series, at the MCA Stadium in Pune, on Friday. The hosts wrapped up their innings at 336 for six in 50 overs, with KL Rahul smashing a century (108 off 114 balls). Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant (77) and Virat Kohli (66) also registered half-centuries against a disappointing visiting bowling department. For England, Reece Topley and Tom Curran were in decent form, taking two wickets each. Meanwhile, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid registered a dismissal each. The hosts currently lead 1-0 in the ongoing series, and will be aiming to maintain their winning form. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd ODI Live Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
2nd ODI, England in India, 3 ODI Series, 2021, Mar 26, 2021
Play In Progress
IND
336/6 (50.0)
ENG
4/0 (2.5)
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 1.41
% chance to win
IND 73%
ENG 27%
Batsman
Jason Roy
4* (14)
Jonny Bairstow
0 (3)
Bowler
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
3/0 (1.5)
Prasidh Krishna
1/0 (1)
- 17:57 (IST)One run, ENG: 4/0 | TARGET 337Back of a length by Prasidh, Roy glances it to fine leg for a single.
- 17:56 (IST)No runA full delivery by Prasidh, wide of off. Roy drives it to mid-off. No run.
- 17:55 (IST)One runA good length delivery by Bhuvneshwar, Roy guides it to mid-on for a single.
- 17:54 (IST)Two runsA length ball by Bhuvneshwar, on off. Roy inside edges it through square leg for two runs.
- 17:53 (IST)The action resumes!Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow to open for England. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will begin with the ball!
- 17:20 (IST)Two runs, IND: 336/6 | TARGET: 337Topley sends a good delivery, on the legs. Krunal glances it to deep midwicket.India wrap up their innings at 336 for six in 50 overs. England have been set a target of 337 runs.
- 17:19 (IST)OUT! Hardik Pandya c Jason Roy b Reece Topley 35 (16)A knuckle ball by Topley, and Pandya top-edhges it to Roy for an easy catch.Second last delivery and England get a wicket.In walks, Shardul Thakur.
- 17:17 (IST)FOUR!A poor delivery by Topley and Hardik powers it through wide long-off for a six!
- 17:14 (IST)FOUR!A wide delivery by T Curran, and Krunal hits it down the ground, through the covers for a four!
- 17:13 (IST)SIX!A slow delivery by T Curran, and Hardik launches it over long-off for a powerful six!
- 17:10 (IST)One run, IND: 313/5A slow delivery by Topley, down leg side. Krunal pulls it to leg side for a single.After 48 overs, India are 313 for five.
- 17:07 (IST)DROPPED!A wider delivery by Topley, and Pandya edges behind. Buttler tries to juggle and catch, but missed it on the rebound.
- 17:04 (IST)OUT! Rishabh Pant c Jason Roy b T Curran 77 (40)A good delivery by T Curran, and Pant slices it high, and doesn't time it well. It goes to the cover sweeper for a catch!In walks, Krunal Pandya.
- 17:01 (IST)One runA low full toss by T Curran, and Pandya glances it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
- 17:00 (IST)ANOTHER SIX!A slow, short delivery by T Curran, and Pandya slams it over midwicket for a six!
- 16:58 (IST)SIX!A wide full toss by S Curran, and Pant upper-cuts it over third man for another six!
- 16:55 (IST)SIX!!A leg stump full toss by S Curran, and Pandya carves it over square leg for another six!
- 16:54 (IST)SIX!WHAT A SHOT!A slow delivery by S Curran, and Pandya crashes it over long-on for a six!
- 16:52 (IST)SIX!A short delivery by S Curran, and Pandya smashes it over square leg for a six!
- 16:49 (IST)OUT! KL Rahul c Reece Topley b Tom Curran 108 (114)Back of a length by Rahul by T Curran, and Rahul hits it to deep midwicket for a catch!In walks, Hardik Pandya.
- 16:46 (IST)One runT Curran bowls a low full toss, and Rahul sends this straight delivery to the on-side for a single.
- 16:43 (IST)FOUR!A low full toss by S Curran, and Rahul slams it right past the bowler, who had to dodge to protect himself. FOUR!
- 16:40 (IST)One run, KL RAHUL REACHES HIS FIFTH ODI TON!WHAT AN INNINGS! RAHUL REACHES HIS FIFTH ODI CENTURY OFF 108 BALLS!Back of a length delivery by S Curran, and Rahul hits it to midwicket.His teammates give him a good applause, as he covers his hears to silence his critics!
- 16:38 (IST)SIX!A wider delivery by Stokes, outside off. Pant creams it over wide long-off for a six!
- 16:35 (IST)FOUR! RISHABH PANT REACHES HIS 50!A poor ball by T Curran, and Pant slams it behind square for a four! REACHED HIS HALF-CENTURY!
- 16:35 (IST)SIX!A poor delivery by T Curran, and Pant slams it over midwicket for a six!
- 16:34 (IST)THAT WAS CLOSE!A bouncer by T Curran, and Pant is late for his shot. It deflects to his helmet and Buttler catches it. Umpire gives it, but the review goes in India's way.
- 16:32 (IST)FOUR!Another short delivery by T Curran, and Rahul pulls it in front of the sweeper at fine leg for a four!
- 16:31 (IST)SIX!A slow ball by T Curran, and Rahul slams it over extra cover for a six!
- 16:24 (IST)One runA length delivery by Stokes, and Rahul drives it through mid-on for a single.
- 16:22 (IST)SIX!A slower delivery by Stokes, and Pant clatters it over long-on for another six!
- 16:22 (IST)SIX!Stokes sends a full delivery, on the pads of Pant. He launches it over backward square leg for a six!
- 16:17 (IST)One runBack of a length by T Curran, on off stump. Rahul guides it to the leg side for a single.
- 16:16 (IST)FOUR!A short and wide delivery by T Curran, and Pant executes it well. It goes through point for a four!
- 16:13 (IST)FOUR! INDIA CROSS THE 200-RUN MARK!Too short by Topley, towards Pant's leg. He drills it through midwicket for a four!After 39 overs, India are 203 for three.
- 16:09 (IST)SIX! WHAT A SHOT!Rashid tosses a googly, and Pant goes down on one knee, to launch with ease into the midwicket seats for a six! WHAT A SHOT!
- 16:05 (IST)One runA bouncer by Topley, and Pant uses his wrists to guide it towards deep square leg for a single.
- 16:04 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Topley, too short. Rahul pulls it with much aplomb and sends it over midwicket for a four!
- 16:02 (IST)One runBack of a length by Topley, and Rahul hits it to deep cover for a single.
- 15:58 (IST)One runRashid tosses a flatter delivery, outside off. Rahul hits it past the bowler, towards long-off for a single.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on India vs England Series, India vs England , live score and IPL Schedule 2021 . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.