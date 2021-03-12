IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live Score: Ben Stokes Snags In-Form Rishabh Pant, India 4 Down
India vs England (IND vs ENG) T20 Series 2021: India have lost four wickets and will be trying to build some stability against England in the first T20I, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Having lost four wickets, India will be aiming to build some stability against England in the first T20I of their five-match series, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England initially won the toss and elected to bowl. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya are currently batting for India, and will be aiming to build a partnership. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes have registered a wicket each for England. The hosts recently sealed a 3-1 victory against the visitors in a four-match Test series, and all eyes will be on India, who will be working on their tactics for the upcoming T20 World Cup, later this year. India and England have faced each other 14 times in T20Is, with both winning seven times each. In their last five T20Is, India have managed to come out on top four times. Also, Rohit Sharma has been rested for India, with Dhawan being given a chance in this match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also made his return to the squad after recovering from an injury. Meanwhile, England hasn't selected Moeen Ali for the first T20I. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st T20I Live Cricket Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
1st T20I, England in India, 5 T20I Series, 2021, Mar 12, 2021
- 20:04 (IST)One runA short quick delivery by Jordan, on the body of Pandya. He goes back and sends it to covers for a single.
- 20:01 (IST)One runA full delivery by Jordan, outside off. Iyer drives it to mid-off for a single.
- 19:58 (IST)One runA short delivery by Wood, outside off. Iyer taps it back towards point. One run.
- 19:53 (IST)FOUR!Rashid sends a slow delivery, outside off. Iyer went out, and cover-drives it to the right of sweeper cover for a classic shot!
- 19:50 (IST)OUT! Rishabh Pant c Jonny Bairstow b Ben Stokes 21 (23)BIG WICKET FOR ENGLAND!!!Stokes pitches it up, into the pads. Pant smacked it straight to Bairstow at deep square leg.In walks, Hardik Pandya.
- 19:48 (IST)Two runsA slow delivery by Stokes, on middle and leg. Iyer guides it through square leg for a double.
- 19:47 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Stokes, outside off. Iyer slams it past the third man to his right for a four!
- 19:46 (IST)FOUR!A wider delivery by Curran, and Iyer uses the pace to smack it to the left of the wicketkeeper for a four!
- 19:43 (IST)One runA good delivery by Curran, towards middle. Iyer waits for it and hits it through square leg for a single.
- 19:42 (IST)One runA slow delivery by Stokes, on the stumps. Pant glances it into the leg side for a single.
- 19:41 (IST)One runStokes sends a fuller delivery, on the stumps. Iyer drives it to the left of mid-on.
- 19:37 (IST)No runA short delivery by Wood, in off stump. Pant jabs it towards point. No run.
- 19:35 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Wood, on the hips of Iyer. He smacks it away fine down the leg side for a four!
- 19:35 (IST)One runA short delivery by Wood, outside off. Iyer carves it to third man for a single.
- 19:31 (IST)One run, IND: 22/3Jordan pitches a short delivery, outside off. Iyer hits it to deep third man for a single.After six overs, India are 22 for three.
- 19:29 (IST)One runA short delivery by Jordan, wide. Pant glances it to deep third man for a single.
- 19:22 (IST)FOUR! IND: 18/2ANOTHER ONE FOR PANT!Archer overpitches his delivery on the pads of Pant, and he uses his wrists to send it past square leg for a four!After four overs, India are 18 for two.
- 19:21 (IST)SIX!WHAT A SHOT BY PANT!Archer sends a poor delivery and Pant reverse sweeps it over third man for a massive six!
- 19:18 (IST)FOUR!A shorter delivery by Rashid, and Pant attacks it with ease. He slash-cuts it into the gap at point for a four!
- 19:16 (IST)OUT! Virat Kohli c Chris Jordan b Adil Rashid 0 (5)ANOTHER ONE FOR ENGLAND!Kohli tried to slam this delivery by Rashid, but then didn't get enough power. It goes straight to Jordan at mid-off for a catch.In walks, Rishabh Pant.
- 19:14 (IST)One runA full delivery by Rashid, and Dhawan sweeps it for a single.
- 19:12 (IST)No runArcher sends a length delivery, outside off. Kohli hits it down towards backward point. No run.
- 19:09 (IST)OUT! KL Rahul b Jofra Archer 1 (4)THERE WE GO!Archer sends a good delivery, wide outside off. Rahul tried to drive it, but inside edges it onto the stumps.In walks, Virat Kohli.
- 19:05 (IST)One runA flat delivery by Rashid, on the stumps. Rahul glances it down to long-on for a single.
- 19:04 (IST)One runA straighter delivery by Rashid in line. Dhawan hits it towards deep square leg for a single.
- 19:03 (IST)No runRashid delivers a googly outside off. Dhawan guides it towards cover. No run.
- 19:01 (IST)The action resumes!KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan walk into the field, to open the innings for India. Adil Rashid will begin proceedings for England with the ball.
- 18:56 (IST)Both teams enter the field!Both India and England enter the field for the pre-match formalities and national anthems.
- 18:38 (IST)Its a good wicket: Eoin MorganAfter winning the toss, Eoin Morgan praised the pitch. He also revealed that playing against India would be the right way to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
- 18:37 (IST)Rohit Sharma is resting for first few games: Virat KohliAfter losing the toss, India captain Virat Kohli revealed that Rohit Sharma has been rested for some matches. He stated that even he would have opted to bowl.
- 18:36 (IST)Here are the playing XIs!India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra ChahalEngland: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
- 18:32 (IST)England win toss, opt to bowlEngland captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss, and he elected to bowl against India.
- 18:25 (IST)Pitch reportThe pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has black soil, and is hard. It could have something for wrist spinners. There can also be a lot of runs scored today!Here is a video of Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar warming up ahead of the match:
- 18:16 (IST)Eoin Morgan praises IPL!Ahead of the match, England captain Eoin Morgan praised IPL during the virtual press conference. He felt that English cricketers have benefitted a lot from IPL. "Yeah, we have benefitted from it (the IPL) massively and we are thankful for it and it has been a huge part in our development, particularly in the 50-over campaign towards 2019 World Cup," he said.
- 18:04 (IST)England in their last five T20IsIn their last five T20Is, England have won against South Africa thrice and have also defeated Australia once. They have also lost to Australia in a match.
- 18:02 (IST)India's record in their last five T20IsIn their last five T20Is, India have won against Australia twice and New Zealand once. They lost a T20I fixture against Australia and have also defeated New Zealand in the Super Over once.
- 17:55 (IST)Where would you add Ravichandran Ashwin when Washington Sundar does the job, asks Virat KohliAhead of the first T20I, Virat Kohli shed some light as to whether R Ashwin could be used in the T20I format in the near future. Speaking during the virtual press conference on Thursday, Kohli said, "Washington has been doing really well for us. You cannot have two players (Washington and Ashwin) of the same discipline playing in one spot so unless Washi has a drastically horrible season and things go south for him, I mean the question should be asked with some kind of logic as well. You suggest where you would add Ash when Washington does that job for the team."
- 17:40 (IST)India vs England: Head to head recordIndia and England have faced each other 14 times in T20Is. Also, both sides have won seven times each. In their last five T20Is, India have come out on top four times!
- 17:20 (IST)Fans will be there in the stadium!The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will use only 50 per cent of its seating capacity for the T20I series, and all COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
- 16:40 (IST)Good afternoon and welcome everyone!Good afternoon and welcome everyone to our live coverage of the first T20I between India and England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both sides are up against each other in a five-match T20I series. Virat Kohli will be hoping to give ample opportunities to all his players ahead of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan will be taking over the captaincy from Test skipper Joe Root, who is not part of the T20I squad. Stay tuned!
It's Match Day!
#TeamIndia is all set to take on England in the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
