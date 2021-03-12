Having lost four wickets, India will be aiming to build some stability against England in the first T20I of their five-match series, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England initially won the toss and elected to bowl. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya are currently batting for India, and will be aiming to build a partnership. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes have registered a wicket each for England. The hosts recently sealed a 3-1 victory against the visitors in a four-match Test series, and all eyes will be on India, who will be working on their tactics for the upcoming T20 World Cup, later this year. India and England have faced each other 14 times in T20Is, with both winning seven times each. In their last five T20Is, India have managed to come out on top four times. Also, Rohit Sharma has been rested for India, with Dhawan being given a chance in this match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also made his return to the squad after recovering from an injury. Meanwhile, England hasn't selected Moeen Ali for the first T20I. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st T20I Live Cricket Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad