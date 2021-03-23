Story ProgressBack to home
IND vs ENG, 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Get India Off To Steady Start Against England
India vs England (IND vs ENG) ODI Series 2021: England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss, and elected to bowl against India in the first ODI, at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune.
IND vs ENG Live: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan for India, during the 1st ODI in Pune.© BCCI
England have won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first ODI of the three-match series, at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are currently batting for India, and will be aiming to build a partnership. India have rested Rishabh Pant, with KL Rahul taking the wicketkeeper role. Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna have also been handed caps, with Kuldeep Yadav included in the playing XI too. Meanwhile for England, Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali are back in the playing XI. Pacer Jofra Archer won't be available for the series due to an elbow injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st ODI LIVE Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
1st ODI, England in India, 3 ODI Series, 2021, Mar 23, 2021
Play In Progress
IND
10/0 (4.1)
ENG
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.40
% chance to win
IND 58%
ENG 42%
Batsman
Rohit Sharma
4* (9)
Shikhar Dhawan
6 (16)
Bowler
Mark Wood
7/0 (2.1)
Sam Curran
3/0 (2)
- 13:50 (IST)No runA fuller delivery by Curran, outside off. Dhawan hits it towards mid-off. No run.
- 13:45 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Wood, outside off. Dhawan cuts it through square to find the boundary for a four!
- 13:44 (IST)One runA shorter delivery by Wood, outside off. Rohit guides it to third man for a single.
- 13:42 (IST)No runA good length delivery by Curran. Rohit leaves it alone.
- 13:39 (IST)One runA full delivery, on leg stump by Curran. Rohit glances it to backward square leg for a single.
- 13:37 (IST)No runA length delivery by Wood, towards leg stump. Dhawan glances it to square leg. No run.
- 13:35 (IST)One runA straight, good length delivery by Wood. Rohit guides it into the square leg area for a single.
- 13:33 (IST)No runA length delivery by Wood, outside off. Little too wide, and Rohit leaves it alone.
- 13:31 (IST)The action begins!Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to open for India. Mark Wood will begin with the ball for England.
- 13:27 (IST)National anthems!Both teams have lined up for their respective national anthems! STAY TUNED FOR SOME EXCITING CRICKET FOLKS!
- 13:17 (IST)A good challenge: Eoin MorganEngland Eoin Morgan said that he is looking forward to this match after winning the toss. He also revealed that Sam Billing, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali are back in the playing XI.
- 13:10 (IST)Happy to bat first: Virat KohliAfter losing the toss, India captain Virat Kohli revealed that he is happy to bat first, and its a good chance to post a strong total. He also revealed that KL Rahul will bat at number five and also be the wicketkeeper. He also said that Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, himself and Shreyas Iyer form the top four in the batting order. Hardik and Krunal will bat at 6, 7. It will be followed by Shardul Thakur at 8, Bhuvneshwar Kumar at 9, with Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav ending it.
- 13:07 (IST)Here are the playing XIsIndia: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh KrishnaEngland: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
- 13:03 (IST)England win toss, elect to bowlEngland captain Eoin Morgan wins toss, elects to bowl against India.
- 12:55 (IST)Pitch reportThe pitch seems to be good for batting, and the covering of grass is even. The surface is firm, and it will also be good for pacers. The wind could also pick up during evening and prevent dew.
- 12:54 (IST)Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna handed their caps!Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna have been handed their caps, and will be appearing today against England.
- 12:03 (IST)Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to open?India captain Virat Kohli in his press conference yesterday said that Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan "will definitely start" as openers. Read more here
- 11:57 (IST)Hello and welcome!Welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and England in Pune. India dominated the Test series, and then we witnessed a thrilling T20I series that went down to the wire. Now we move on to the final leg of England's tour of India with the three-match ODI series.As India take on the world champions, we can expect a thrilling contest yet again.
