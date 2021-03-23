England have won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first ODI of the three-match series, at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are currently batting for India, and will be aiming to build a partnership. India have rested Rishabh Pant, with KL Rahul taking the wicketkeeper role. Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna have also been handed caps, with Kuldeep Yadav included in the playing XI too. Meanwhile for England, Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali are back in the playing XI. Pacer Jofra Archer won't be available for the series due to an elbow injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st ODI LIVE Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune