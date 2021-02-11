England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India after getting an injection to his right elbow, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Thursday. "Jofra Archer will miss England Men's second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow. The injection follows discomfort the fast bowler experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue," ECB said in a release. However, ECB clarified that Archer's issue is not related to any previous injury and hoped the pacer will recover in time to be available for the third Test in Ahmedabad.

Archer returned 2 for 75 and 1 for 23 in the first Test in Chennai.

Archer was one of the two front line pacers in the England XI for the first Test alongside James Anderson.

Archer's injury means the XI that takes field in the second Test will be in some way different from the winning combination at Chennai as wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has been rested for the last three Tests and pacer James Anderson could also be rested, hinted head coach Chris Silverwood on Wednesday.

Ben Foakes is the most probablr replacement for Buttler and Archer could be replaced by Stuart Broad or Chris Woakes.

The second Test is slated to begin on Saturday, February 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Test will see fans in attendance for the first time this series. Spectators up to 50 per cent capacity will be permitted inside the MA Chidambaram Stadium for this Test.