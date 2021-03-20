India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, pushed to long on for a single. 13 runs off Chahar's 2nd over. ENGLAND NEED 121 in 60!
9.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, turned to the leg side for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Malan turns it to the leg side for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Buttler pushes it down the ground for a single.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) On middle, turned to mid-wicket for a couple.
9.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flatter and outside off, Buttler leaves it. Wide called.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Buttlerrrrrrr! Amazing! Short and around middle, Jos pulls it over the mid-wicket boundary for a biggie.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Buttler pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Malan drives it through point for a single.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Full on off, Malan lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
8.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, Malan looks to pull but misses it.
8.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Malan looks to push but misses it.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Buttler flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Malan drives it towards mid off for a single.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! Floated around off, Buttler lofts it easily over extra cover for a biggie. 15 runs off the over.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on leg, Buttler looks to push it off the back foot to the leg side but gets it off the pads there.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on leg, turned to mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Buttler comes down the track and looks to hoick it over mid-wicket. He misses it as the ball goes of the pads to short third man. A leg bye taken.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is what Buttler does the best! Floated around off, Buttler comes down the track and lofts it over long on. He gets it very high and just about manages to clear the fence for a biggie.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around middle, pulled to deep square leg for a single.
Rahul Chahar is on.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Buttler drives it straight to covers.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Buttler drives it uppishly to mid off where it dies down before the bowler.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, driven down to long off for a single. Pandya at mid off cuts it off.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! Full and around off, Malan drives it through covers. Iyer's dive too cannot prevent the ball from going over the fence.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, Malan pushes it off the back foot to the bowler.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on leg, Malan misses his clip but the ball takes the pocket and goes to Pant. Thakur appeals but nothing from the umpire.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, Malan pushes it to long on for a single. ENGLAND ARE 62/1 AT THE END OF THE POWERPLAY!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Buttler cuts it to deep point for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, driven down to mid off.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Malan pushes it to point and takes a single.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lofted away! Length and outside off, Malan lofts it over covers and fetches a boundary at covers.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Length and angled on the pads, Malan clips it to mid-wicket.
T Natarajan is into the attack.
