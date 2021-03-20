India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.
The Test series is done, the T20I series is also done and dusted. Both going India's way as Virat Kohli once again poses with his boys along with the trophy. Now time for the 50-over challenge as the two teams clash it out in the 3-match ODI series starting with the first ODI. That game will be played on 23rd March, 2021. Remember the timing 1330 local (0800 GMT). We hope to have your company for that game. Till then, cheers and take care!
Virat Kohli, India skipper, is named the Man of the Series. He says that it was a complete game for them today. Adds that they had put runs on the board and the bowlers did well to defend the total. Mentions that Pant not getting to bat, they still made 220. Further says that batting with Rohit they communicated well and trusted their defence. Further says it has been a clinical game for them. Mentions that he will be opening in the Indian T20 league as well as he wants to try different positions. Praises Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer as they showed responsibility to bat well. Mentions Hardik bowled well in the last game and came back well to bowl nicely. Praises Rishabh Pant for showing maturity. Mentions that Thakur has done well before also and he has shown that he can bat also. Kohli also says that the team is almost ready for the T20 World Cup.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is named the Man of the Match. He says that he is happy with his performance. Adds that his body is good and he is not facing any injury problems now. Mentions that he was confident as he was playing some domestic games. Further says that it is good to contribute to your team's win. Kumar also says that getting a wicket gives you confidence and you can try new things.
Eoin Morgan, England skipper, says that this series was very predictive. Adds that the wickets were good to bat on throughout the series. Mentions that their bowling was not that good. Further says that Indian middle-order was good. Morgan also says that today was not their day as their batsmen tried but it was too much for them. Mentions that Adil Rashid gives them an extra option in the Powerplay with the ball. Praises Dawid Malan for his excellent innings.
Hardik Pandya is down for an interview. He says that he is fine-tuning his action. Adds that it is difficult but he is coping well with his bowling. Mentions when he plays as a batsman he concentrates on that and as an all-rounder, he also concentrates on his bowling. Further says that it is a good preparation for the T20 World Cup. Mentions that there was dew on the surface and the bowlers tried to use the slower balls to good effect.
Time for some interviews as Shardul Thakur is the first up for the chat. He says that it has been a fantastic victory for them. Adds that he is happy being the highest wicket-taker in the series but he says that winning the match is important. Mentions that the bench strength has become bigger and the support staff have done well to support the boys. Further says that it is all about intent and hard work and the dew is also coming. Thakur also says that their hard work has paid off.
Earlier in the game, King Kohli surprised everyone by bringing him on to open along with the Hit-Man. Both of them stitched 94-runs for the first wicket. When Rohit was going full throttle Kohli loved playing second fiddle as Rohit Sharma brought up his fifty. Though Sharma could not continue as he departed. Then Suryakumar Yadav played a cameo by smashing 17-ball 32. In the end, Kohli took it upon himself and along with Pandya took India to a strong total. England bowlers were found wanting on the day as they were clobbered all around the park. Mark Wood and Chris Jordan conceded 53 and 57 runs respectively. As just Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes managed to took the two wickets to fall in the Indian innings. In the end, India played better and stronger to win the series.
Brilliant bowling in the second innings on the trot by India despite the dew playing its part. If it was Bhuvaneshwar Kumar at the start then Shardul Thakur did it in the end. They used the slower balls to good effect and did not allow the English batsmen any scoring opportunity, India did look on the back foot when Malan and Buttler were going about their business but the wicket of Buttler opened the floodgates for India and then again, Shardul Thakur's double-wicket over almost sealed the deal for India and Thakur finished the last over to hand India the series. What a performance from this young Indian side. they have learned to bat aggressively, bowl aggressively and field with a class. This is the new-look side the teams would be wary of going into the T20 World Cup later this year in October.
Chasing a mammoth total of 225 runs needed a serious opening partnership from England openers but Roy's departure on the second ball of the chase just put them off. Though Buttler and Malan tried to keep England in the game for a major part of the innings by putting up a 130-run stand but their departure after getting to their respective milestones just robbed them off the momentum. Also, the form of Eoin Morgan hurt them big time and in the end the target looked much bigger to them as they went fighting down to concede the series to India.
A brilliant come from behind victory from India to claim the series 3-2. A complete performance from India sees them win their 8th T20I series on the trot. England would take a lot of learning from this series to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is dispatched! Full on middle, Curran lofts it over the bowler's head for a biggie. INDIA WIN BY 36 RUNS!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Curran drives it through mid on. Shreyas Iyer in the deep slides and does well to stop it. Two runs taken.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is smashed! Full and outside off, Curran lofts it over covers for a maximum.
Adil Rashid is the new man in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Thakur gets his third wicket! Short delivery on middle, Jordan pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Suryakumar Yadav takes a good catch.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! Length delivery on off, Jordan lofts it over long off for a maximum.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on middle, Jordan does well to duck under it.
Sam Curran is the new man in.
18.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Short delivery outside off, Archer lofts it over point for a single. The batsmen go for the second. Suryakumar Yadav picks the ball and throws it at the keeper's end where Pant takes the bails off. It is referred upstairs. Replays show that Archer is just short of his crease.
Run out check send upstairs! Archer is a gonner!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Jordan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Archer looks to pull but gets hit on the shoulder. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Natarajan gets his first wicket! Full and outside off, Stokes looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Pant takes a simple catch.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Stokes drives it to covers.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Jordan flicks it to square leg.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Stokes looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Stokes lets it go.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Stokes looks to flick but misses it.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Stokes looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where it falls short of Pant.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and outside off, Stokes leaves it alone.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Stokes comes down the track and hits it back towards the bowler where Kumar does well to stop it.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker outside off, Jordan digs it out towards point for a single.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Jordan drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Stokes keeps it out. He goes for the run but Jordan does well to send him back. Natarajan goes for a direct hit at the keeper's end but misses it.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on middle, Stokes pushes it through mid on. The batsmen get two runs.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Stokes! Full again on middle, Stokes makes room and drives it through mid off for a boundary.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Full on middle, Stokes drives it through mid on for a boundary.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Jordan pushes it through mid on for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Stokes pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
T Natarajan is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on middle, Jordan ducks under it.
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down leg, Jordan leaves it. Wide called.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on leg, Jordan looks to pull but is beaten.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to point for a single.
Chris Jordan is the next batsman in.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! England lose their skipper and virtually it is game for India. Short ball around off, Morgan tries for the big hit but ends up lobbing it to mid-wicket where Rahul takes the catch.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Another slower ball angled across Morgan, Eoin connects with just thin air.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Morgan looks to cut but is beaten.
