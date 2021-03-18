India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running but a better throw might have made things interesting. Darted on the pads, Stokes turns it with soft hands to the on side. The fielder has to charge from the deep. He gets to the ball but his throw at the keeper's end is wide of Pant.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Good ball! This one skids off the surface from middle stump. Stokes looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Bairstow moves away from his stumps and Washington follows him. Jonny turns it to the leg side and gets a run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Stokes punches it through mid on and gets off the mark.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Bairstow turns it to the leg side for a run.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Bairstow pushes it to mid off.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball to welcome Stokes and Ben sways away from the line there.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT CAUGHT! Roy departs in the 40s again. Disappointment on Roy's face. Slower short ball around off, Roy goes for the pull but fails to generate the pace on the shot as he hits to Suryakumar Yadav at deep mid-wicket. England in all sorts of trouble here.
Who will walk out to bat? England need 120 off 67 balls and at the moment, it is India who are in pole position. Not the skipper, it is Ben Stokes who joins Bairstow out in the middle.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Bairstow drives it to long on again for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball around off, Jonny looks to pull but is beaten for pace there.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Roy pushes it off the back foot towards long on for a single.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Squeezed away! Full and outside off, Roy opens the face of the bat and then guides it past the diving short third man fielder for a boundary.
Change in bowling. Hardik Pandya is back on. He has been brilliant so far. 0/5 from his 2 overs so far.
7.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Floated outside off, Bairstow looks to poke at it away from his body but is beaten all ends up. A good first over from Chahar there.
Jonny Bairstow walks out to bat in his 50th T20I game!
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Malan's dodged stay at the crease comes to an end. Floated around leg, Malan lines up for the reverse sweep but the ball goes under his bat and takes the leg stump out there.
7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Floated down leg this time as Malan misses his flick. Wide called.
7.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Malan is saved there! Floated outside off, Malan makes room to go over the off side but he misses it as the ball goes past his outside edge. Pant there whips the bails off as the third umpire is called for. Replays roll in and Malan's foot is grounded when Pant whips the bails off.
Stumping appeal taken upstairs!
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flat and outside off, Roy cuts it hard to deep point where Sharma does well to keep the batsmen down to just single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Floated around leg, Malan pushes it down to long on for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Roy pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Change in bowling. Rahul Chahar is introduced into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Slower length ball around off, Malan goes for the pull but is beaten for the pace there.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Slower length ball around middle, Malan looks to pull but is beaten for the pace as he gets hit on the body.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and around middle, Malan looks to guide it to point but is beaten as the ball goes past the outside edge and over the stumps. Thakur is excited but Pant isn't.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sheer timing! What a shot from Malan! Length and outside off, Malan opens the off side and lofts it straight through the line and over long off for a biggie.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Slower short ball outside off, Malan looks to play it over the slips but gets beaten.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length and outside off, Malan plays it through cover-point for a couple of runs.
Shardul Thakur comes back on.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Just the end England wanted to the Powerplay! Short and wide outside off, Roy crunches his punch through covers and gets a boundary. Decent Powerplay for England. They are 48/1 at the end of the first phase.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Flighted on off, in the slot for Roy. The man at mid off is up so Roy has no qualms going downtown and sending it into the sightscreen, next to the cameraman for a biggie.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Hit hard but Iyer is there to keep it down to two. Short on off, Roy pulls it to the left of Shreyas at deep mid-wicket. He cleans it up. Two taken.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well placed! Flighted on middle and leg, Roy sweeps it over backward square leg for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Malan milks it to sweeper cover for one.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Sundar starts with a floated delivery on middle. Malan comes down the track and hits it to short cover.
