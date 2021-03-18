India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and around leg, Pant works it through square leg. What could have been a single results in a couple as Bairstow in the deep misfields to allow an extra run there.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and around middle, SKY plays it down to long on and scampers for a run this time.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball, a bit of jag back into Suryakumar, Yadav flicks it to mid-wicket.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Pant pushes it to the off side and takes a single on offer.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Pant drives but finds the cover fielder to perfection.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Yadav flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another flatter one outside off, Pant guides it to point off the back foot. Just 2 runs and an all-important wicket for Virat Kohli.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted around off, Pant pats it back to the bowler.
Will Pant come out to bat or will it be a right-hander in the form of Shreyas or Hardik? It is going to be Rishabh Pant!
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! A big, big wicket for England. Virat Kohli takes a long walk back. Smart from Rashid there. He floats one around middle and then invites Kohli to go after him. VK obliges and comes down the track but this time he misses the track of the ball as Buttler behind collects and does as sharp glovework to send the Indian skipper packing.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Kohli plays it to the off side.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) A googly on the pads, Kohli looks to flick it fine down the leg side but ends up getting it off the pads. The ball is fielded at fine leg. A couple of leg byes taken.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Kohli looks to guide it towards third man but gets and inside edge on the pads.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant stroke-making in his first international game with the bat. Full and around off, Suryakumar drives it uppishly through covers and beats the sweeper there for a boundary.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Off the mark straightaway! Full and outside off, whipped away to the on side by Kohli for a single.
Will it be the skipper out at number 4 or will there be some surprise? It will be skipper, Virat Kohli who will join Suryakumar Yadav out in the middle.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rahul departs cheaply once again! Ben Stokes gets a wicket. Another slower ball around middle, Rahul makes room and looks to go over mid off who is inside the ring there. He though fails to get it off the meat of the bat. The ball lobs to mid off where Archer takes a dolly.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Length and around off, Rahul pushes it back to the bowler this time.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A risky single though in the end SKY makes it! Length and around middle, Yadav pushes it to mid-wicket and takes off for a quick single. Curran there runs towards the ball but overruns there to miss the ball. Yadav dives to make his ground in the end.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and around off, Suryakumar eases it down to long on for a couple of runs now.
7.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A false start for Stokes! He bowls a length ball but he line is down leg, Yadav looks to flick it but misses it. Wide called.
Change in bowling. Ben Stokes is into the attack for the first time this evening.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, Yadav drives it on the up through to long off for a single.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Floated around off, SKY comes down the track and bit before going inside out over extra cover for a biggie.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top-edge. premeditated and does it effectively. Googly around off, SKY fetches it from there and sweeps it through short fine leg for a boundary.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, whipped away to mid-wicket for a single by Rahul.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Yadav plays it down to long on for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Rahul cuts it hard through to deep point for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Good effort from Stokes. Full around off, Suryakumar drives it right off the middle to the left of cover. Stokes dives and manages to save runs for his side. Solid Powerplay for India. They are 45/1 at the end of it. Their best Powerplay in this series when batting first.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Surya keeps it out.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! How good is that! He has not tried to hit it hard, he has just tried to place it in the gap. Length delivery around off. Suryakumar waits for it, opens the face of the bat, and deftly gets it past short third man for a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Rahul plays a solid punch off his back foot to sweeper cover for one.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball from Jordan! He once again strays on the pads and goes full this time. Rahul flicks it away from short fine leg for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pacy ball down the leg side. Rahul looks to flick but misses. Initially it seems that there was some deflection but the umpire feels there is nothing and signals it as wide.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Jordan starts with a length ball on off. Suryakumar taps it to the off side and sneaks a single.
