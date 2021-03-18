India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for England's reply as Jason Roy and Jos Buttler walk out to the middle. The Indian players too are out on the field and ready to start with the ball.
... THE CHASE BEGINS ...
Right then! The target for England to win the series is 186 runs. Can they chase it down or will India make a comeback with the ball? Join us to find out as the chase unfolds in a while.
A brilliant finish in the end with the ball sees England restrict India below the 190-run mark. And this time it was Jofra Archer who finished with 4 wickets to take the momentum out of the Indian innings at the fag end. All the bowlers, barring Chris Jordan were just superb with the ball. Wood, Rashid, Stokes and Curran all ended with a wicket apiece. Jordan though had an off day as he was clobbered for 41 in his 4 overs. Overall some brilliant fielding capped off a good day with the ball for the Englishmen as now it is the batsmen who have to lit up the sky.
Having asked to bat first by England again India began on the right note as Rohit and Rahul began the innings. Rohit though departed as he chipped one back to Archer. Rahul did get a few runs under his belt as he timed the ball to perfection on a number of occasions. He though could not continue for long again and was followed by his skipper who was outfoxed by Adil Rashid. The star for them at the top was Suryakumar Yadav who played a wide array of shots starting with a hook of Archer to bring up his maiden T20I fifty. He though departed after getting to his milestone but Iyer had other plans as he came out all guns blazing as he played his natural game to get India to a score close to 180-run mark before falling in the final over. In the end, India in a huffing and puffing way strolled past the 185-run mark.
This is the first time the team batting first in this series has really looked well at batting. A brilliant score from India to end their innings. All thanks to the innings from Suryakumar Yadav. Not to forget the contribution from Rishabh Pant. In the end, a staggering innings from Iyer sees India finish strongly with the bat.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A dipping low full toss well wide outside off. Shardul throws his bat at it and connects. It goes to mid off and they take a single. Had he missed it would have been a wide. 11 off the final over. INDIA FINISH WITH 185/8!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Super hit from Shardul! He can bat and everyone knows that. Full on middle, Shardul hits it hard and away from long on for a boundary.
19.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower short ball outside off. Shardul swings but cannot get anything on it. The bounce is overcooked and it is wided.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the new man in.
Another catch is referred upstairs. The soft signal is out. Where was Rashid's back leg when the caught the ball. Marginal it could be. The third umpire sees the replay frame by frame. He again sees multiple replays. After looking at replays he again makes a decision as out.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! 4-fer Archer and he gets his best figures in T20Is. Short ball around off, Washington looks to use the pace and guide it over third man. He can't get enough blade on it as he ends up hitting it straight down the throat of Adil Rashid at third man. The umpire takes it upstairs to see if his right foot has touched the adverting cushion on the ropes. The third umpire sees a lot of replays as it is agonizingly close to the ropes. After a lot of viewing, the giant screen shows OUT!
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over the keeper. How has Washington done that? Does not matter as long as they keep coming. Very unlucky for Archer and England. Yorker outside off, Washington looks to jam it to the off side. It hits the lower half of his bat, bounces over the keeper's head, and goes to the fence.
19.2 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! Slower delivery again from Archer. Shardul looks to hit the flat-bat shot but mistimes it. Luckily it falls well short of long off and they take a single.
Who comes out to bat now? Washington Sundar is the new man in.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shreyas Iyer goes back to the dug out as well. England pulling things back in the last few balls. Slower ball on middle, it is in the slot for Iyer. Shreyas lifts his flick over mid-wicket. He does not get enough power on it and hits it straight down the throat of Malan.
Jofra Archer to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart from Shardul! Good length ball around off, Shardul just places it away from third man.The outfield is ultra quick and the ball races away to the fence.
Who comes out to bat now? Shardul Thakur is out to bat now.
Umpire takes it upstairs to check whether it is a fair catch. The soft signal is out and this time it is an easy decision for the third umpire as he rules out.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Superb catch from Stokes. Hardik departs and more importantly it is also a dot ball. Wood continues to frustrate Hardik by hitting the hard length. He does that and bowls it around off. Hardik after missing to connect the previous two balls, this time gets bat on ball. He looks to flat-bat it over mid off. He does not get the elevation. It goes to the left of mid off. Superman Stokes there, puts on his cape, and flies to take a stunner. That ball was traveling at the pace of knots but Stokes was quick to react.
18.4 overs (0 Run) No run. Another dot! Wood bangs it short outside off. Hardik looks to slash it over point but fails to get bat on ball.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Good bowling! Wood bowls the hard length on middle. Hardik looks to hit it straight by moving away from his stumps but misses.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Miscued but safe! Wood hits the length hard outside off. Hardik looks to flat-bat it downtown. He miscues it over short extra cover. Luckily for Pandya it is away from Morgan. Two taken.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Good shot but cannot get it past Morgan at short extra cover. Very full on middle and leg. Iyer moves in and then out of his stumps. He hits it to the left of extra cover. Morgan dives and saves 3 for his side.
Mark Wood to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. An excellent over for India. 18 from it. Full outside off, Shreyas shuffles insie and whips it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Superb hit! One of the best shots of the evening. In the slot outside off, Shreyas goes over extra cover. One of the toughest shots to play but Iyer hits it over that region without breaking a sweat and gets a biggie.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hit hard, hit straight. Shreyas shuffles right across his off stump. This ball is full around off, Iyer hits it hard and over the bowler's head for a boundary.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one outside off. It is well outside Shreyas' reach. He comes inside the stumps and swings but gets beaten.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Follows the biggie with a single. Hardik runs this behind point and trudges to the other end.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMASHED! Short ball on tje body. Hardik is not fazed by it. He was in fact waiting for it. He hooks it over the backward square leg fence. That is the shortest boundary on the field and Hardik gets maximum.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Slower bouncer around off, Hardik pulls it into the ground as the ball goes to the leg side for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around leg, worked to square leg for a single.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length and around middle, Iyer tucks it to square leg for a couple of runs.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, hardik opens the face of the bat and plays it to point for a single to get off the mark.
Hardik Pandya walks out to bat.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! That is the best answer a bowler can give after being smashed for a boundary. Full searing length ball on off, Pant looks to play the helicopter shot this time but is nowhere in the position to play at it. In the end he hears the death rattle.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clubbed by Rishabh Pant! Full and outside off, Pant stays inside the crease and smashes it down the ground past mid off for a boundary.
Change in bowling. Archer is back on!
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Just using the pace there. Full and outside off, Wood misses the wide yorker by a margin and Iyer opens the face of the bat to run it down to third man for a boundary.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Banged in on a length and around off, Pant plays it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single now.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Slower and around off, Iyer slogs it to deep mid-wicket again but only for a single.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Short of good length and outside off, Iyer pulls it towards deep mid-wicket, Curran runs to his left and gets to the ball but allows the ball to run through his hands and meet the fence. A good start to the over for India.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Slower wide yorker outside off, Iyer squeezes it to deep point for just a couple this time.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A low full toss to start from Wood, Iyer pushes it back to him where he fails to field it as the ball goes to the off side this time.
Match Reports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs England 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, India are 185/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs England 2020-21 today match between India and England. Everything related to India and England match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs England live score. Do check for India vs England scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.