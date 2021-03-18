India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Morgan strokes it down the ground to get off the mark with a single.
Captain Morgan walks out to the middle. 55 needed off 31 deliveries.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The partnership is finally broken! Is it the turning point in the game? Flatter and outside off, Bairstow makes room to go over the off side but he ends up slicing it off the toe-end of the bat to point where Sundar takes a simple catch.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Floated around midlde, turned to the leg side for a single.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! Full and outside off, Stokes makes room and then lofts it over covers for a biggie.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated around middle, Stokes clips it to the leg side and takes a couple with ease. Excellent technique of running between the wickets.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs coming England's way! Flatter and on leg, Stokes pulls it past short fine leg and into the fence behind for a boundary. A good start to the over again.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Stokes drives it to covers for a single. 18 runs from Sundar's final over to set England on track here.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, Bairstow eases it to the leg side for a single.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smeared accross the line! Flatter and outside off, Jonny fetches it from there and slogs it in the gap betwen long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 50-run stand comes up between these two.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! CRASHED! This is a huge hit! Floated around off, Jonny slogs it up and over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bairstow gets one off the middle. Flatter and outside off, Jonny pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and fetches a boundary.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and around leg, Bairstow clips it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket for a couple this time.
Washington Sundar to bowl out. He has been expensive so far but a wicket in his final over will correct those wrongs.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Stokes goes to cut it through the off side but gets beaten.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and Handsome! Full and in the slot for Stokes as he lofts it up and over Rahul Chahar and over the ropes at long off for half a dozen. 100 comes up for England. They need 86 from 43 balls.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Jonny pulls it to wide long on for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Floated around leg, Bairstow goes for the slog sweep over the leg side but misses it.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker on off, Stokes tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, Jonny pulls it to long on for a single.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sent over! Floated around middle, Stokes pulls it straight through over mid-wicket for a biggie.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, Bairstow clips it straight to Kohli at mid-wicket as he takes a quick single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter on leg, Bairstow goes for the reverse sweep but gets beaten to get hit on the pads. Sundar appeals but nothing from the umpire.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on leg, Stokes pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Floated around middle, Stokes goes for the pull but is beaten as the ball goes off his pads as Pant collects it and appeals but nothing from the umpire.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Drilled! Full and around middle, Stokes hits it with the straight bat down to long on for a boundary.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Stokes turns it to mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Bairstow punches it to cover and gets a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Reverse sweep now. Stokes mistimes it but luckily it goes away from point for a single.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) IN THE AIR AND FOUR! Shreyas goes for the catch but the ball bounces in front of him. Stokes comes down the track and looks to go over mid-wicket. He mistimes it and the ball falls ahead of the fielder there. Shreyas charges forward and puts a dive fr the catch. The ball bounces in front of him and goes to the fence.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Stoikes punches it straight to Kohli at short cover.
10.1 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Stokes is inside his crease! Darted on the pads, Bairstow turns it behind square leg and calls for a quick run. The fielder gets to the ball quickly and sends a good throw. Stokes though is in. A direct hit might have sent him back to the hut.
