India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one again. It is on off, Roy looks to punch but chops it behind the stumps. Cannot get the single he wanted.
4.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Excellent effort from Shardul, he almost got it but not to be! Another slower short ball from Hardik. It is on middle, Malan looks to use the pace and place it over short third man. There is no pace on offer though. The ball is too close to him as well. He is too committed to the shot to retract. He goes for it. It seems to be going away from Shardul at short third man. He back peddles and jumps. He tries to take it with one hand. The ball hits his right palm and pops out. Single taken.
4.4 overs (1 Run) What has happened here? Slower short ball on the leg side. Roy looks to pull and finishes the shot. The ball comes very slow and hits the back of the bat. It then hits his glove and goes towards third man. Single taken.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle. This is bowled at 130 kph. Malan pulls it to the man in the deep on the leg side. Single taken.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good ball! Change of pace from Hardik. Bowls the slower one outside off. Malan looks to pull but misses.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Malan turns it to short mid-wicket.
Hardik Pandya is back on. 1-0-2-0 from him so far.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Malan dabs it to third man and keeps the strike. 13 off the over.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish on middle, Roy pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) OUTSIDE EDGE AND FOUR! Unlucky for Shardul but this will keep him happy. Roy is dancing around the crease and struggling for timing here. Roy moves away from his stumps and comes down the track. He looks to hit it over mid off but gets an outside edge which sees the ball go over short third man and to the fence for a boundary.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Roy is safely in! Back of a length and around off, Roy punches this one to the mid off region and they scamper through for the single. The fielder scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. The ball deflects off the stumps and they take another one.
Run out check sent upstairs. Lets see what the replays have to show, Roy seems to be fine there when the bails lit up.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) INSIDE EDGE AND FOUR! Roy brings up 1000 runs in T20Is with some fortune. Length ball on middle, Roy comes down the track and looks to flat-bat it straight. The ball keeps a bit low and takes the inside edge of Jason's willow and goes fine down the leg side and to the fence.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Malan is off the mark! Shardul starts with a length ball on middle, Malan flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
Shardul Thakur comes into the attack.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, it jags back in. Roy looks to play but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball goes to the off side. Malan comes forward for a run but is turned back quickly. The fielder scores a direct hit at the bowler's end but Malan is safe.
Dawid Malan comes onto bat now.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! India get the big wicket of Jos Buttler inside the Powerplay. This has been an expensive over so far but it won't matter now as they have got rid of the Man of the Match from the last game, Jos Buttler. Leg cutter from Bhuvi. This time it is full on middle and leg. Buttler looks to slam his flick over on the leg side. He mistimes it and it goes high in the air. KL Rahul at mid off comes forward and settles under the skier.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Miscued but in the gap! Slower ball which is bowled into the surface. Buttler pulls it in front of square on the leg side. He mistimes it but it is in the gap so gets a couple.
2.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMASHED! On the pads, a risky ploy from India to target middle and leg pole. Buttler picks it up and deposits it well over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Once again Bhuvneshwar follows Roy as he moves away from the stumps. This is short and quick. Roy looks to flick but misses. The ball goes behind the stumps off his thigh pad and they take a run.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary off the game and this should get England going. On the pads, Roy moves away from the stumps and Bhuvi follows him. Roy times his flick to perfection and gets a boundary.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Excellent start from Hardik too. So India have kept things tight from both ends in the first two overs. Slower ball bowled into the surface outside off. Buttler swings but misses.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Smart bowling! Hardik sees Buttler move away from the stumps so he bowls it outside off. Buttler stretches and hits it to cover.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Roy is off the mark! Finally. First run in 9 deliveries for him. Full on middle and leg, Roy milks it to long on and gets a run.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Roy keeps it out. Make that 8 ball for Roy without a run. Something has to give now.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot! 7 balls, and Roy is yet to get off the mark. Bouncer from Hardik. A good one. Roy looks to pull but misses. A couple of fielders were interested in asking for the catch but nothing from the bowler or the keeper.
1.1 overs (1 Run) England and Buttler are off the mark! Hardik starts with a length ball on off. Buttler shuffles inside his crease and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
0.6 over (0 Run) Maiden from Bhuvi to begin with. Very good start from India. Good length ball on off and middle, Roy defends it to short mid-wicket. First maiden by India in this T20I series.
Who will bowl from the other end? Surprise, surprise as Hardik Pandya to bowl from the other end.
0.5 over (0 Run) Under edge! Fullish outside off, Roy looks to drive but the ball keeps low and hits the toe end of the bat. It goes to the keeper. Pant scores an underarm direct hit at the keeper's end but Roy is in.
0.4 over (0 Run) Another dot! 4 in a row. Full outside off, Roy hits it straight to mid off.
0.3 over (0 Run) Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulls his length back slightly and bowls it around off. It shapes away. Roy punches it but finds cover.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full and swinging away from Roy. He pushes it to cover.
0.1 over (0 Run) Hint of movement first up for Bhuvi! Good length ball outside off, it shapes away a bit. Roy is happy to leave it alone.
