Right then! The third T20I is done and dusted as England move up 2-1 in the series. A lot to ponder for both the teams on batting in the first innings. But India needs to work on their bowling in the second innings. Will they be able to win the 4th one and take the series into the decider. Join us for the 4th T20I on 16th March 2021. That game begins at 1900 local (1330 GMT). Till then cheers and take care.
For his fantastic unbeaten knock of 83, Jos Buttler is named the Player of the Match! Buttler says that it is nice to spend time in the middle. Adds that he likes being not out and see the side home. Buttler says that he just felt like a good time to attack when Chahal came on. Tells he is a fantastic bowler and has had great battles against him. Buttler says the first six off Chahal gave him the confidence to take the game on. Adds it was not a straightforward pitch to bat. Buttler says that he just told Morgan how great an achievement it is and how influential he has been in England's white-ball fortunes.
England skipper, Eoin Morgan, says that the first half of their bowling was exceptional and adds that taking early wickets makes a huge difference. Morgan says that the wicket stayed similar but feels putting a target is a challenge and one needs to play well. Tells it shows how strong every side is in the world. On Buttler, Morgan says that he is a world-class player and says he is one of the best in the world when opening the batting. Tells he is a great leader in the group and been a good influence. Morgan says Buttler is a great friend of his and says it is a proud moment for him to play 100 games.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says that one does not want to play knocks that does not help the team. Adds it was not easy to start as the bowlers were getting something. Feels the key was to get partnerships but rues they got just one that was with Hardik. Tells Buttler got off to a flying start and once he got to 30-35, it was tough to stop hbim. Kohli says that form turns around and adds Rahul is a champion player and adds he is their top player along with Rohit at the top of the order. Kohli says they would have prefered to bowl first but adds they need to embrace what they are told to do if they lose the toss. Credits England's bowlers for the way they bowled. Tells their body language in the second innings was unacceptable as they need more energy when defending 160. Tells they need to figure out which other all-rounder can play the part. Adds they want to give Hardik some more responsiblity.
Mark Wood is caught for a chat. Wood says that the two pitches he has played on has had some bounce and hence he has enjoyed it. Wood tells that his role in the team is to bang the wicket as hard and as fast as he can. Wood says that Kohli is a fantastic player, one of the best in the world. Adds it is great to play against great players and test himself. Wood says they have some fantastic death bowlers and they are taking that responsibility while he is trying to take wickets in the middle. Wood says it all depends on what the captain needs from him. Wood says that on this pitch they looked to bowl first and put pressure and glad that it worked. Wood says both teams like to chase but adds he backs his side to do well if they are to bat first in the next game. Wood says he has a friendly competition with Archer but adds they just look to do their job for their side.
Earlier in the game, India after being put into bat were in deep waters at 24/3 after the first 6 overs. If not for some late hitting from Virat Kohli who brought up his second fifty of the series India could have ended much below of what they achieved. The star for England was Mark Wood who rocked India early with his 3 wickets. Archer, Jordan and Wood were clobbered during the end but it did not spoil their efforts early on. In the end, their batsmen made a feast of the chase as Buttler and Bairstow finished the things off. Let's hear it from Mark Wood of what he felt about his performance today.
Nothing to speak about the Indian bowling as only Washington Sundar looked good as he ended with figures of 1/26. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar was at his best with the ball but was not in the wickets. Rest all the bowlers were a feast for the rampaging Buttler. Chahal bagged a wicket too but was on the expensive side. A bit of sloppy fielding too contributed in India's poor effort with the ball. overall a lot to ponder for Kohli on his bowling strategy while bowling second.
Chasing a total of 157 England needed a strong opening partnership. But they lost Roy inside the Powerplay. But Buttler and Malan had other ideas as they combined to stitch a 58-run stand. Though a brain fade led to Malan losing his wicket but Buttler came back to his destructive best as he notched up his 11th T20I fifty to seal the deal byu remaining unbeaten on 83. Bairstow gave him good company as he remained unbeaten on 48. The duo combined for a 76-run stand to take England home with ease.
A clinical chase from England there sees them chase down the the target of 157 without breaking a sweat. And who does for them? It is none other than the Fiery Jos Buttler. His powerful innings just snatched away all the hope India had of defending it.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bairstow finishes it off in style! Short ball outside off, Bairstow slaps it over covers and gets a boundary to seal the game. ENGLAND WIN BY 8 WICKETS!
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Back of a length delivery outside off, Bairstow pulls it over mid-wicket, in no man's land and gets a boundary.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Length ball on middle, Buttler taps it back to Bhuvi.
17.5 overs (1 Run) On top of off and middle, Bairstow hits it to deep mid-wicket and gets a run.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Buttler knocks it to sweeper cover and eases to the other end.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Bairstow punches it to long on and gets to the other end. Just 9 needed now.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHAT A SHOT! Premeditated but gets the result. Bairstow getting back in his touch! Knuckle ball outside off, Bairstow shuffles inside his crease and paddles it over fine leg for a boundary.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Bairstow taps it towards long on and gets a brace.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Bairstow punches it to cover and keeps the strike.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Bairstow defends it.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Buttler punches it to cover for a run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jonny turns it to the leg side for a single.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR AND DROPPED! Chahal has made a meal of it! Cross-seam delivery outside off, Bairstow looks to hit it over covers. He gets an outside edge. The ball goes very high in the air in front of third man. Chahal comes in from third man but never looks comfortable under it. He dives but cannot hold onto the catch. Two taken.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) TOP EDGE AND FOUR! Good length ball on off, Bairstow looks to hit it across the line but gets a top edge which goes over the third man region for a boundary.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Floated on middle, Buttler just glances it towards square leg. They run the first one with intent and get the second as well. 25 needed off 24 balls now.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Short around off, Buttler pulls it hard but finds Kohli at short mid-wicket.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short and turning in on middle. Bairstow knocks it to long on and gets to the other end.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Buttler runs it down behind point and eases to the other end.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short on middle and leg, Bairstow pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Bairstow looks to sweep but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
