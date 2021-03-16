India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... THE CHASE BEGINS...
Right then! The target for England is 157 runs in 20 overs. Pretty chaseable and with the pitch easing out a bit should be a good total to chase. Can the Indian bowler defend the score to go 2-1? Or will England chase it down? Join us for the chase in a while.
England though have been brilliant with the ball at the start but they failed to finish the innings on a high. This is one thing that Morgan and his boys would look to correct at the earliest. Overall, Mark Wood barring that last over of his was superb as he bagged 3 wickets. Adil Rashid though did not pick any wickets but was quite economical in his 4 overs. Jordan and Archer too bore the brunt of Kohli's onslaught at the death but still, they were good as Jordan picked a wicket off the last ball off the Indian innings.
India once again found themselves in familiar territory when they were asked to bat first. They were once again tottering at 24/3 at the end of Powerplay. Then a 40-run stand between Kohli and Pant brought back India into the game before a brain-fade from Kohli on a run off overthrow slaughtered Pant's wicket. Iyer too did not last long. Though Kohli continued to bring up consecutive fifty for him. That is what he was expected to do after early wickets. Pandya played second fiddle to him as India finished strongly in the end. They have something for their bowlers to bowl at.
What a brilliant bowling performance from England again and a brilliant comeback from India after tottering at 64/4 at the start of the 12th over. Though the death overs spoiled their effort a bit. This is what one bowler can do to a team. England dearly missed the services of Mark Wood in the last game and here he delivers. So the confidence in the England team is quite visible. They would be pretty pleased with their efforts in the field today barring the last few overs.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Fantastic catch from Archer. What he has done with this catch is, not just given Jordan his second but more importantly, saved a couple for his side. Back of a length ball around off, Hardik looks to slam it with a flat-bat. He gets it off the upper half of his bat. It goes very high in the air and goes behind extra cover. Archer runs behind, puts in a dive, and takes a fantastic catch. INDIA FINISH WITH 156/6!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Kohli shuffles inside his stumps. Jordan follows him. Kohli looks to hit it over fine leg but misses. The ball hits his pad and goes to the leg side. Kohli wanted two but has to be satisfied with one. He is not happy, feels like he missed out on a scoring delivery.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Very full outside off. Almost a yorker. Kohli guides it to the left of point. The fielder dives but cannot stop it cleanly. Allows captain Kohli to get two.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exquisite timing from Kohli and it brings up the 150! Majestic from Kohli! Length ball outside off. Jordan rolls his fingers on it but Kohli times his drive to perfection. He gets it away from sweeper cover and gets a boundary. 11 off the first half of the final over.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle and leg, Hardik plays it to long on for one.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Mission 160 is off with perfection. Jordan bowls a length ball outside off, Hardik slams it over covers and gets a biggie. Jordan had gone for around 30 runs in one of the Indian T20 League game in the 2020 edition. Will it be running in his mind?
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart cricket! Kohli stands his ground this time and gets the job done. Short around off, risky ball with third man up inside the circle. Kohli just guides it over short third man and gets a boundary. 142/5 with an over left. Can India get 160?
18.5 overs (0 Run) Ohh! That was not far away from the stumps. Kohli comes inside his crease. Archer rolls his fingers on it and bowls it just outside off. Kohli looks to hit it fine leg but misses and Archer cannot believe that he has missed the stumps.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Quick, sneaky run from Kohli! Very good job from the Indian skipper. Slower ball outside off, Hardik swings but misses. Buttler was not aware but Kohli calls for the run and gets it. Bye signaled.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Swing and a miss! Back of a length ball around off, Pandya swings hard but connects with nothing.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First biggie for Hardik and that brings up the 50-run stand! Length ball outside off, Hardik slices it over third man. There is a man there but he cannot do anything. Is this the shot that gets Hardik going in this innings?
18.1 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Valuable one! Length ball outside off, Hardik swings bit misses.
17.6 overs (0 Run) 17 from Wood last over! Expensive after being economical! Short and around off, Kohli arches back and looks to upper cut it but is beaten all ends up as he yells in disappointment.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 17 from 5 balls! Short and outside off, Kohli cuts it powerfully through backward point for a boundary.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sumptuously done! Full and in the slot, Kohli plants his front foot in line with the ball and then lofts it over long off for a maximum.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Flat hit! Lovely shot! Wood bowls wel outside off, Kohli moves across his off stump, swivels and then pulls it flat over mid-wicket for a biggie.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Short of good length and outside off, Pandya cuts it uppishly to deep point for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Pandya pats it to mid off.
Wood comes back for one final burst!
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR KOHLI! The skipper gets to his fifty with a magnificent shot! Slower ball bowled into the surface around off. Kohli waits for it, shows his amazing wrist work as he pulls it right between deep mid-wicket and long on. Dissects the gap to perfection and gets a boundary to bring up his fifty. He raises his bat as his teammates stand up and applaud the skipper's effort. Brilliant from Kohli! Vintage!
16.5 overs (1 Run) In the air but well away! Slightly shorter outside off, Hardik looks to pull it over on the leg side. He gets a top edge that goes to the right of third man. Adil Rashid runs a lot to his right but cannot get there. He dives and keeps it down to one. Not because of the dive but Hardik lost his bat at the other end.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Very full around off, Kohli pushes it to mid off and takes a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Jordan looks to make Kohli reach out for this as he bowls it wide outside off. Too wide as the ball is on the wrong side of the tramline.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Effortless! The brilliance of Kohli buys him this six! Kohli moves away from his stumps. Jordan follows him, Kohli though flicks it over fine leg. There is a man in the deep but he is just a spectator like the rest of us.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Kohli comes down the track so Jordan bangs it short. Kohli flat-bats it to the left of Jordan but does not get any run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and off, Hardik milks it to long on for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Hardik is off the mark. Finally gets bat on ball! Length ball outside off, Pandya runs it down to third man and keeps the strike.
Chris Jordan is back on. 2-1-7-1 from him.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Back of a length outside off, Hardik looks to guide it over third man but misses.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Kohli turns it to the on side and gets a single.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) TOP EDGE AND SIX! That is the drawback of extra pace, even the edges might fly over the ropes. Length ball on middle, Kohli looks to flick it over square leg but gets a top edge which flies over Buttler's head and goes over the ropes for a maximum.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Archer bangs it short and with good pace. It is on middle, Kohli defends it off the back foot.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well-played from Super V! Archer bowls the slower ball into the surface. Kohli moves away from the stumps and slaps it over mid off for a boundary.
