India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Kohli, the skipper, himself has put one down. Floated on middle, Buttler brings out the reverse sweep. He hits it hard and flat but uppish to the right of backward point. Kohli dives to that side but cannot hold onto the catch. The batters take two as the ball goes behind the Indian skipper.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Short and turning away, Buttler punches it through cover. The pair show excellent running between wickets and get two.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter on off, Bairstow paddles it over fine leg for one.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Darted around leg, Bairstow comes inside his stumps and looks to reverse sweep but misses.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Good fielding. Floated wide outside off, Buttler premeditates his reverse sweep. He reaches out for it and hits it to the left of point. Washington Sundar there dives and saves runs for his side.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Bairstow sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clears the bopundary with ease! Loopy ball on middle, Buttler clears his front leg and then smacks it over long on for a maximum.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Buttler makes room and looks to cut but gets an inside edge back to the bowler.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Jonny flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent effort in the deep from Shardul Thakur but in vain! Shortish on the pads, Bairstow works it past the short fine leg fielder. Thakur runs across from deep square leg but fails to stop it as it goes for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Buttler looks to pull but gets an inside edge which goes towards short fine leg for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Bairstow pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
The physio comes out to have a look at Bairstow who got hit on the previous delivery.
12.6 overs (0 Run) An inswinger from Kumar Buttler plays it to mid-wicket and there is a yes-no kind of a thing for a single but Bairstow is sent back. He dives back as the throw comes at his end.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Jonny wrists it to long on for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Buttler pushes it off the inner half to long on for a single.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Short of good length around off, Buttler punches it to deep covers for a couple of runs.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball around middle, Jonny tucks it to leg side for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Bairstow looks to clip it to the leg side but is beaten to get hit high on the thigh pad. Kumar appeals but nothing from the umpire.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle, turned to mid-wicket for a couple now.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, swept away to square leg for a single. 100-up for England.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated around middle, pushed to the leg side for a brace. A superb running effort.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Floated around leg, Buttler looks to play the conventional sweep but cannot get it off the bat. He gets a bit off balance as the ball goes off the pads to the off side. A leg bye taken as the umpire turns down the appeal.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Fires on leg, Buttler tucks it to the leg side.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Daring Buttler! Beautiful stroke! Floated around middle, Buttler goes for the reverse sweep and gets it towards deep point for a boundary.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Buttler defends it to point for a single.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Slower full toss on the pads, Buttler flicks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a couple.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, punched to point.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Bairstow flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! This was some pace from Hardik Pandya! Short ball around middle, Bairstow ducks under it. Pant hops but fails to collect and it goes over him for four byes.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on off, Buttler drives it to mid off and takes a run.
Follow the India vs England 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.4 overs, England, chasing a target of 157, are 130/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs England 2020-21 today match between India and England. Everything related to India and England match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs England live score. Do check for India vs England scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.