India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Another play and a miss! Wood bowls a feisty 152 kph delivery outside off. Hardik looks to cut but misses it due to the pace and bounce.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Slash and a miss! Good length ball outside off, Pandya shows his intentions straightaway. He looks to slash it through cover but misses.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Another short one from Wood. Kohli pulls it but takes his eyes off the ball. Manages to hit it to deep mid-wicket for one.
Hardik Pandya walks in next to bat.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Wood gets his third! Once again the short delivery has got the better of Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas dances in his crease. First, he gets inside his stumps and then he gets outside. Wood bangs it short outside off, Iyer looks to slap it over cover via a flat-bat. He does not time it well. It goes high in the air but the fielder at sweeper cover does not have to move an inch. It goes straight down the throat of Malan and he makes no mistake.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on off and middle. Shreyas flicks it away from deep mid-wicket and gets a brace.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish on middle, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Rashid is done with his quota. Who will bowl now? It will be Mark Wood as he comes back on. 2-0-10-2 from him so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Kohli uses his feet against Sam once again. this time flat-bats it to long off and keeps the strike.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Iyer knocks it to long on for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Bouncer! Kohli pulls it to the left of deep mid-wicket. He wants two but once again it would have been risky. Shreyas, unlike Pant, says no to the extra run.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Kohli has decided to take on Sam Curran! He once again charges down the track. Sam bangs it short outside off. Kohli looks to hit it over point but misses.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Kohli once again charges down the track. This time the ball is outside off, Kohli hits it over covers, away from sweeper cover for a brace.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Unlucky for Sam! Kohli charges down the track, Sam sees it and bowls it on the pads. Kohli looks to flick but misses it. The ball kisses his pads and goes away from Buttler and fine to the fine leg fence.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Beauty to end from Rashid! He does his best for tonight! 4-0-26-0 from him! Floated around off, Kohli looks to push it off the back foot but is squared up as the ball spins past him.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Kohli plays it down the ground to long on for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Kohli pats it to point.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Iyer pushes it down to long on for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, pushed to the off side.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Kohli clips it to long on for a single.
Bowling change!
11.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Good length ball on off, Shreyas defends it to cover. Kohli asks for a run but Shreyas is quick to turn it down.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, Kohli tickles it behind square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Smart cricket. Follows the boundary with a single. On off, Iyer taps it to cover and takes a quick run.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BEAUTIFUL! Iyer gets off the mark in sumptuous style. Length ball around off, Shreyas gets on top of the bounce and drives it perfectly through covers for a boundary. Shot of a man full of confidence, form and class.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Kohli walks down the track and places it to cover for one.
Shreyas Iyer comes in to bat now.
Run out check sent upstairs! Pant looks a goner! Yes, the replays show that Pant is well and truly short of his crease. England get rid of the dangerous Pant cheaply. India tottering now.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) OUT! RUN OUT! A very late call for the second and that has brought about the downfall of Rishabh Pant! Pant should have said no but he decided to go with his skipper's call and the dive has not saved him. Good length ball outside off, Pant cuts it away from deep point and takes two. The throw is at the keeper's end in front of the stumps. Buttler looks to guide it to the stumps but it misses and the ball goes behind. Pant overrun the second. Kohli, looking at the ball go beyond the stumps calls for another run. Pant is a little late to respond but goes for it. Buttler gets to the ball quickly and sends a very good throw at the bowler's end. Curran does the rest. Pant puts in a dive in an effort to come back. Replays though find him well short. Pant knew it and hence he was laying on the floor for some time holding his head in disappointment.
Sam Curran is into the attack!
10.6 overs (0 Run) Crunched but straight to the fielder. Full on off, Kohli drives it right off the middle of the bat but finds short extra cover as cleanly as he finds the middle of the bat.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Did not time it well but gets it in the gap! Fullish ball on off, Kohli lifts his flick over mid-wicket. Usually Kohli hits this shot flatter but this one is lobbed high in the air and it goes one bounce and away to the fence.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Kohli looks to hit it over fine leg but gets a glove on it. Luckily for the Indian skipper it does not carry to Buttler behind the stumps.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball off, Pant flicks it to square leg with the inward movement for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off. It comes back in with pace. Pant looks to cut but misses.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) First runs off Jordan's bowling. Shorter on middle, Pant pulls it to the left of short mid-wicket. The fielder there dives, gets his hands to it but cannot stop it. He takes the pace off the ball. Two taken.
