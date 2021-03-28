India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Dhawan plays it to third man for a single. India end the mandatory Powerplay strongly as they amass 65/0!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Short of good length and around off, Dhawan hops and looks to tuck to leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and around off, Sharma tucks it to square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Dhawan runs it down to third man now to take a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Nearly chopped on! Short of a length ball around off, Dhawan hops and looks to push it to the off side but gets a bottom edge that goes past the stumps and to the keeper.
Ben Stokes is into the attack.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Rohit runs it down to third man for a single.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) A brilliant commitment in the field there from Liam Livingstone! Good running from both the Indian openers. Full and on leg, Dhawan clips it through mid-wicket and Livingstone from deep square leg gives a long chase to his right and does well to keep the ball in play. The umpires check if it is a clean save and the replays show that it is. Just a couple taken.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Sharma blocks it to the off side for single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Dhawan pushes it to the off side for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Dhawan drives it crisply but the man at covers, Jonny Bairstow intercepts it.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Wood corrects his line and length this time as he bowls a back of a length ball around off, Dhawan hops inside the crease and blocks it out to the off side.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Indian openers are on fire here! Short of a length and around off, Dhawan stays on the back foot and then punches it through cover-point for a boundary. India dealing in boundaries at the moment.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 17 from the over! The 50-run stand is also up! A free-flowing stroke from the bat of Rohit! Full and swinging into the pads of Sharma who clips it through mid-wicket and beats the man in the deep for a boundary.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Length and around middle, Dhawan clips it to the leg side for a single.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! Full and around off Dhawan gets a good stride forward before stroking it through covers and mid off to get another boundary in the over.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Full and on middle and leg, Dhawan clips it through square leg and fetches a boundary. You don't bowl on the pads of the Indian batsmen as they are strong there.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Length and around off, Dhawan blocks it out to the off side.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over the man at covers! Short of a length outside off, Dhawan goes chasing at it but with no feet movement and ends up chipping it off the toe-end of the bat. The ball just evades the leaping short cover fielder to run to the fence for a boundary.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden! Fuller and around off Sharma prods forward and dead bats it to the off side. A good over from Wood there.
6.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full and outside off, Sharma looks to run it down to the third man region but is beaten. 5 dot balls in a row.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full and straight on off, Sharma clips it straight to mid on this time.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and this time it is closer to off, Sharma looks to run it down to third man but ends up getting an inside edge which rolls past the stumps, towards the keeper.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, a bit of away swing there as Rohit watches it and decides to lift his blade to let the ball through to the keeper.
Mark Wood is on now.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Sharma plays a flowing drive which was in the air for some time but it falls short of the cover fielder.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Dhawan makes room and goes for the square cut but he cannot pierce the fielder at point. India are 36/0 after 6 overs.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good comeback by Topley after conceding the boundary on the first ball. Fuller in length and around middle, Dhawan looks to flick it but gets it off the inner half of the bat onto the pads.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length and around off, Dhawan punches the ball off the back foot towards covers.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and around off, Dhawan stays on the back foot and pushes the ball back to the bowler.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Dhawan watches it closely and then shoulders arms to this one. Topley needs to bowl this line more often.
5.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Topley overcompensates and bowls a wide ball way too outside off. Wide called.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! India off to a good start! Short and wide outside off, Dhawan stands tall and then cuts it through point to fetch yet another boundary.
