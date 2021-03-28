India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on off, Kohli pushes it back to the bowler. A successful over comes to an end.
14.6 overs (3 Runs) Three wides! Short ball down the leg side, Kohli looks to pull but misses. Buttler fails to collect and the ball goes to fine leg and the batters take two more.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli is off the mark in some fashion! Short ball on the pads, Kohli rocks on his back foot and then pulls it through the square leg region for a boundary. Easy pickings for Kohli.
A good start for India. They were on a roll as Rohit and Dhawan looked to take the attack to the opposition with their attacking batting. Worrying signs for England with the sun beating down, the pitch has just looked like a belter and they need to come up with something extravagant to pick wickets here and restrict the Indian onslaught. They need wickets in heaps to gain back the control of the game here. Can they do it at the earliest? Yes, they did manage to send Rohit Sharma back and that should just ease the nerves in the England camp. With such a strong start, how will India approach it in the middle overs from here? India's captain, Virat Kohli walks out to the middle.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! The googly does the trick from Adil Rashid! Brilliant piece of bowling and Sharma once again departs after getting off to a start. Googly on off, it spins in. Sharma prods forward and looks to defend but it beats the bat and pad and it goes onto hit the stumps behind. Rashid is over the moon and rightly so. Can England stop the run flow now?
14.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Dhawan flicks it to the leg side for a single.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Dhawan pulls it to deep square leg and takes a run. The fielder throws it to the keeper who fails to collect and an extra run is taken.
Review time! Buttler takes the review for LBW against Dhawan! Let's see what the replays have to say. The Ultra Edge comes on and shows a flat line. Ball Tracker comes on and shows PITCHING OUTSIDE LEG!
14.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Pitching outside leg and England lose one of their reviews! Floated ball on the pads, Shikhar Dhawan looks to flick but misses and gets rapped on the pads. England appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Buttler takes the review after consulting with Adil Rashid. The Ball Tracker rolls in and it shows that it is pitching outside leg.
13.6 overs (1 Run) 100 comes up for India and the partnership too! Full ball on off, Dhawan drives it wide of mid off and takes a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Sharma defends it to point and takes a quick run. Good running from India.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Shikhar flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Carved away! Dhawan is looking in sublime touch at the moment! Good length ball outside off, Dhawan cuts it through the cover-point region for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Sharma guides it to third man for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Sharma defends it back to the bowler.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Sharma nudges it to the leg side for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On off, defended to the off side for a single.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Shikhar Dhawan! He is continuing his form in the ODIs. Short ball on middle, Dhawan swivels and then pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. Can he convert this into a ton?
12.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Sharma punches it to deep cover for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the pads, Dhawan flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Rashid starts with a floated ball on the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but the umpire is not interested.
Adil Rashid is into the attack.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut and cut away nicely! Good length ball outside off, Sharma cuts it through the point region for a boundary. Good end to the over for India.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Dhawan pulls this in front of square on the leg side for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhawan defends it to point.
11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short around middle, Dhawan watches it carefully and then sways away from it. Wided.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish on off, Sharma pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Dhawan flicks it to deep square leg for a run.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Dhawan defends it out onto the pitch.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Third man is wide and it goes to the fence. Good length ball around off, Sharma looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and flies to the third man region for a boundary.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Dhawan swats it away to deep square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Dhawan defends it to mid off. Wood trips over on his followthrough but no harm done.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer around off, Dhawan sways away from it.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No chance for Livingstone this time around! Short ball on middle, Dhawan swivels and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Good length ball on off, Dhawan pushes it to the backward point region for a couple.
