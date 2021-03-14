India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Umpire's call it is and Kishan has to walk back! One shot too many by youngster but that is how he was playing. He though has done his job and has played an absolute blinder on debut. He wants to continue to find the boundaries so he brings out the reverse sweep again. Rashid bowls the flipper. It lands on middle and then skids through. Kishan misses the ball and is hit on the pads. An appeal and the finger is raised. Kishan reviews after a chat with his skipper but replays show that the on-field call stays. End of an action packed over.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Two! Steps out and works it with soft hands through mid-wicket for two.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Looks to play the reverse sweep but this it bowled outside leg as Rashid sees him change position. Beaten.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped towards cover.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty for Kishan and what a way to bring it up! This is some innings from the young man. Full of flamboyance and authority. He gets another tossed up ball outside off, Kishan gets down on one knee and hits it over the long off fence for a biggie.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! The slog sweep, he loves playing that shot. This is tossed up on the pads. He hits it well over the mid-wicket fence.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one. 5 off Archer's third over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Around off and middle, length, kept out.
8.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. That is a ripper. Archer bowls a 145kph ball around off, a bouncer, Ishan looks to pull but gets beaten by the sheer pace on this. Wide signalled by the umpire though,
8.4 overs (0 Run) Good early call from Kishan, to his skipper to say no for the single. On a good length and around off, pushed to point.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length and on middle and leg, Kishan looks to work this one the leg side but he misses and gets hit on the body.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fired on middle, flicked through square leg for a single.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) On a good length and outside off, Kohli strokes this one through point and by the time the fielder in the deep can run to his left and stop the ball, they come back for two.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, defended.
7.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Stokes is the culprit! You do not see Stokes drop many but he just has over here. He probably rushed in a little too quickly. This is shorter and on middle, Kishan pulls it down towards long on. That come onto Kishan quickly and hence, he does not time it that well. Stokes comes running in and then tries to take it reverse cup but spills it. One run.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kishan into the 40s! What a debut he is having so far. This is nailed too. What a cracking sound off the bat that made. It is on middle, Kishan sweeps it hard in the gap in the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Kishan plays it back to the bowler.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Kishan jams it through point and takes two.
Change in bowling. Time for some spin now as Adil Rashid is handed the ball!
6.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to the point for a quick single. Virat wanted one more but was sent back by Ishan. Another big over for India. 17 runs off this one. 98 needed in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOAHHHHH! This is incredible batting from Kishan. He is on a roll now. Shortish again and around off, Kishan smokes his pull way over deep square leg for a maximum.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and around off, pushed to the cover region.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, length, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) TOP EDGE AND SIX! Was looking to go to England, but ended up at Tokyo! On a good length and around off, Virat Kohli looks to slog this one through the leg side but the ball takes the outside edge and flies over third man for a biggie.
6.2 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Around off, short of a length, Kohli looks to pull but the ball takes the leading edge, and falls back onto the turf. Stokes has overstepped and a no ball now. Free Hit loading...
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant running from both of them. Shortish and around off, pulled away nice through square leg. They take one and Virat wants two. Races across and completes the double.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty up for India and this is a big 6th over for them. 16 from it. Yet another poor ball. It is short and on the body, a slower one. Kishan swivels and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Kohli pushes it towards mid off and takes one. Good running.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Good batting! Lets the ball come to him now and then works it through square leg for one.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! Length and outside off, Kishan stands tall and hammers it once again through covers. Kishan on the charge now.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Deft but for no runs! Shorter and around off, Kishan looks to guide it past short third man but finds the fielder there.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is dismissive! This is right in the slot. Full and on off, Kishan picks it and slams it over the long on fence for a biggie. Welcome into the attack.
Follow the India vs England 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 165, are 95/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs England 2020-21 today match between India and England. Everything related to India and England match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs England live score. Do check for India vs England scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.