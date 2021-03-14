India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Two again! Another short one, Roy slaps it down towards long on. It is mistimed so two taken.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled wide of the long on fielder for two.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Bairstow initially looks to evade it but then guides it down to third man for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is slapped towards cover for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Two! A slower one on middle, Bairstow works it towards mid-wicket. They take one. The fielder collects the ball and throws it to Kohli at the non-striker's end, who takes the ball and breaks the stumps at that end, with some frustration. He loses the ball, as the ball goes to mid off and they cross over for another run. Not the best work by the Indian skipper.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another reverse sweep and another boundary for Roy this time. Tossed up and outside off again, Roy gets to the pitch of the ball slightly and reverse sweeps this one over the short third man fielder. A boundary.
8.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Shortish and outside off, JR looks to slash but misses. Wide signalled.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now he gets the desired connection. 5th time lucky is Roy. This is on off and outside off, Roy reverse sweeps this one through backward point for a boundary.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses this one up outside off again, Jason Roy again tries to reverse sweep. Misses again though.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Jonny Bairstow gets off the mark with a pull to deep mid-wicket.
Jonny Bairstow walks out to bat!
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A very good decision by Kohli to take the review and Malan goes back. This stand was looking very dangerous and Chahal has done well to break it apart. This is again floated and around off and middle, straightens a touch after hitting the deck and misses Malan's attempt to sweep this one away. It hits the pads and rolls to the off side and there is another appeal but the umpire again, does not think that this is out. There is quick discussion amongst Kohli, Chahal and Pant and Kohli makes the 'T' symbol. A good decision as Ultra Edge shows a flat line and Ball Tracker shows three reds. Timely wicket for the Men in Blue!
Review time! Chahal feels he has got his man but the umpire has turned down his appeal for an LBW. India review.
8.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire! Flighted and around off and middle, Malan looks for the reverse sweep again but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, it is pushed towards mid off for one. An expensive over for India. 13 off this one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Roy comes down the track again, it is bowled short. Roy slaps it down to long on for one.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! On a length and on middle, this is powered back past the bowler and down to the long off fence. Second boundary in the over.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Two leg byes! On the pads, Roy looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. Two taken.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Now follows the boundary with a single as this is pushed to covers.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor fielding! This is fuller and on off, it is hit hard towards mid off. Thakur there runs to his right and dives over the ball. A good start to the over for England.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, floated, Roy's attempt to reverse sweep does not pan out again. 7 off Chahal's first over!
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Something was bound to give and Roy releases the pressure with a biggie. Flatter and around off, Roy swivels and drags his pull all the way over the deep mid-wicket ropes for a biggie.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, punched back to Chahal.
6.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Way too outside off, left alone. Wided.
6.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Jason survives now. Again, this is nicely tossed up outside off, Roy comes down the track looking to play at this but misses for the third time. Pant collects the ball and whips the bails off in a flash as Roy tries to come back into the crease. The third umpire is called into play and a couple of replays show that Roy did enough to get his back foot inside the crease.
Stumping appeal and it is referred upstairs! Roy seems to be in.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off again, this time, Jason Roy looks to reverse sweep this one but he misses again.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside off, Roy looks to play at this but does not connect.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the Powerplay! On the pads, Malan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A quiet Powerplay for England. They ar 44 for 1.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Just another single! Roy comes down the track again and Pandya shortens the length. It is slapped to mid off for one.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air... safe! Roy comes down the track and Pandya bowls it outside off. Roy goes after it but ends up slicing it over covers for two.
5.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That has missed the leg pole by a whisker! A slower one just outside the leg pole. Roy looks to flick but misses. Wided.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is pushed through covers for one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, England are 84/2. The live updates of India vs England scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs England 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs England 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs England, India vs England live score, India vs England scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs England 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.