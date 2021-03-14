India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (2 Runs) Good length outside off, Kohli brings out his vintage cover drive and creams this one through covers. Malan runs to his left and stops the ball. Two runs. 12 runs off this one. A good one for India.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli is a man on a mission now! Very nicely played. A slowish short ball around middle, Kohli waits and then swivels and hooks this one over the short fine leg man for a boundary.
4.4 overs (0 Run) A slower ball around off, Kohli waits for it and then guides it to the man at point.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Kishan slogs this one, with the inner half of the blade, uppishly, just ahead of Malan at deep square leg for a single.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slapped away to deep covers for one.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Buttler got his hands on this but failed to hold on. A length ball, down the leg side, Kohli looks to flick this one but only manages to tickle this one to the left of Buttler, who is not able to hold on. Races away to the ropes.
Bowling change. Chris Jordan is introduced into the attack now!
3.6 overs (1 Run) Another short ball on middle, VK comes down the track and pulls this to square leg. One run to end the over. 7 off Jofra's second over.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Runs in and digs a short ball outside off, VK just sways away from the line of the ball.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Kohli works this to the man at cover-point.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye. On the pads, IK misses his clip away and the ball goes to the leg side, off the pads. A leg bye is sneaked in.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Now nudges this to square leg to follow up the boundary, with a single.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLAP! That is vintage Kohli! Every Indian fan was waiting for Kolhi to dispatch a ball to the ropes. Shortish and around off, Kohli swivels nicely and smacks this one through mid-wicket.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, Virat stokes this one through covers for a single. 9 off this one.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Kishan looks to push this one to the off side but the ball takes the inner half of the blade and goes through square leg for a single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Another length ball on the pads, gently nudged through square leg by Kohli for one.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Pushed to mid off for a quick single. Good running and a good call by Ishan.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kishan will play how he always has been! With intent! On a shorter length and outside off, Kishan pulls this one to the deep mid-wicket region and the ball takes a couple of bounces, before going over the ropes.
2.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length on middle, clipped to the square leg region for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, stroked to point. A good over by Archer. Just 6 off this one.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off and middle, tucked to the mid-wicket fielder. A loud 'no' from Kishan, to Kohli, for the single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, short of a length, IK looks for the slog to the leg side but misses and the ball hits the pad.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off and middle, Virat hops and tucks this one to square leg for a single. Gets off the mark straightaway, does the Indian skipper!
1.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, worked to point for a single.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's not a bad way to start your international career. Bowls a back of a length ball on the pads, Kishan just tickles this one fine to the fine leg fence for a boundary. India and Kishan are underway!
The skipper, Virat Kohli strides out into the middle now. Will be expecting a big performance from him now. Also, Jofra Archer to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! What a brilliant first over from Curran and Rahul goes back again without doing much! He will be disappointed with his show here, after the first T20I! Now he bowls a good length ball across the right-hander, gets it to move away slightly as Rahul looks to have a poke at this. Only manages an outside edge which is easily pouched by Jos Buttler! Early success for the Brits!
0.5 over (0 Run) Around middle, good length, nudged to the mid on region. Yet to open his and India's account, is KL!
0.4 over (0 Run) Short of a length ball around off and middle, Rahul manages to push it back towards Sam.
0.3 over (0 Run) Full around off, worked to covers.
0.2 over (0 Run) Now he bowls a good length ball around off, comes back in slightly, as KL pushes it back to Sam. He takes the ball and throws it to Rahul's end but it deflects off KL's pads and goes to the off side.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good ball first up from Sam. Bowls a full ball, just around off, holds its line as Rahul looks to have a poke at this. Misses and the ball goes to Jos Buttler!
