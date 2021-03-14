India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled now. Sees Jason Roy making room and bowls a yorker outside off, Jason tries to dig this one out but he fails to do so. 7 off Thakur's first over!
4.5 overs (1 Run) Punched to deep covers for a single by Dawid now.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Lucky for England but they will be happy with the result. On a good length and outside off, Thakur rolls his fingers on this one too as Malan swings his blade at this. Takes the outside edge and goes through short third man for a boundary.
4.3 overs (0 Run) IN THE AIR...DIES IN FRONT OF CHAHAL! Close but this landed just ahead of Yuzvendra here. A back of a length ball on the pads, Dawid Malan flicks this one uppishly towards the short fine leg fielder, but the ball lands ahead of Chahal there.
4.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Bangs in a bouncer on middle, left alone. Wided.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off and middle now, Jason Roy uses his wrists well and flicks this one to the deep square leg region for a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Thakur digs in a short ball around off and middle, Jason Roy shimmies down and looks to pull but does not connect bat with ball.
Shardul Thakur is on now!
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHAM! Stand and deliver. A good over by Sundar, even with the boundary on the last ball. Flatter and around off, Dawid Malan moves leg side slightly and slams this one over Sundar's head. A boundary results. 7 off this one.
3.5 overs (0 Run) An appeal for lbw but turned down! Shortish and on the pads, Dawid Malan gets low and looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the body. An appeal but it looked to be going down the leg side.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Goes for the short ball around off again, Jason Roy slaps this one to deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, short, Malan works this one, not cleanly, to the mid on region for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Malan makes room to this shortish ball around off but only manages to find Hardik Pandya at covers, with his punch.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, bunted to long on for an easy single.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Around off again, back of a length ball, Malan looks to push at this but the ball takes the inside edge and goes through short fine leg. The batters do well to come back for the second. Pant collects the ball and flicks it at the sticks and hits too, but Malan was well in.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, good length ball, stays a touch low as DW works this one to the backward point fielder.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Roy moves leg side and Kumar follows him with a length ball. JR flicks this one to deep mid-wicket for one.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done by Roy. Kumar bowls a shortish ball around middle, Roy swivels and pulls this one through square leg for a boundary.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES. What a good delivery but no success for Kumar this time. A back of a length ball around off, comes back in after hitting the deck as Roy comes down the track, looking to push the ball away. The ball misses the inside edge, takes the pad and goes past Pant, into the third man fence.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, back of a length, JR does well to push the ball away to the short third man fielder.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Malan comes down the track but the length is shortened. Malan mistimes it to mid on. Just the 7 from the over despite going for a biggie on the first ball.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is kept out.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed to covers.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket for one.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on middle, this is pushed to covers.
1.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is such a clean hit! On middle, Roy lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie. A super way to hit the first of the game.
Will we see some more pace or spin now, from the other end? Spin it is as Washington Sundar is handed the ball!
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Malan gets off the mark in fine fashion! Length and outside off, Dawid Malan punches this one through extra cover and even though Iyer gives this chase, he comes second. A good start by India. 5 runs and a wicket off this one.
0.5 over (0 Run) Around off, length, Malan keeps this one out.
0.4 over (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! On a good length and outside off, Dawid Malan looks to drive this one but misses and the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
Dawid Malan makes his way out now!
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! India draw first blood and Buttler goes back for a golden duck. Kumar would have wanted a wicket in his first over and he has delivered. A slightly back of a length ball around off and middle, moves into the right-hander after hitting the deck as Jos Buttler hops and looks to tuck this one away. He misses and gets hit on the pad and a loud appeal is registered by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The umpire takes a second and then raises his finger. Jos does not opt for the review too on this occasion and replays later show that this was a good decision by him. Brilliant start for the hosts!
0.2 over (1 Run) Well fielded by Suryakumar Yadav! Reacted very quickly and definitely stopped a boundary there. On a good length, outside off, Roy slaps this one to the point region, where he moves to his left and stops the ball. One run.
0.1 over (0 Run) Some movement noticed straightaway. On a good length, moves away slightly after hitting the deck as Jason Roy pushes this one to the mid on region.
Right then. We are all in readiness as the action is all set to begin now! The Indian players walk out and look to spread out to their respective positions on the field. The English openers, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler follow them out and will look to provide England a good start, yet again. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings with the ball. Here he comes...
Jos Buttler is in for a quick chat! He says that it was a great start to the series. Adds that it is nice to see everybody stand up and that they have a good team and adds that it is a lot of fun to be part of the team. Says that it is exciting to see Archer and Wood bowl and feels that they are match winners, in their own right. On having crowds back, he says that it is very special and playing against India in India, is always good and it is great to soak it all up.
England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran (IN PLACE OF MARK WOOD), Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (DEBUT) (IN PLACE OF SHIKHAR DHAWAN), Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (DEBUT) (IN PLACE OF AXAR PATEL), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Eoin Morgan, the England captain, says that there is an advantage in chasing in T20I cricket and adds that is a good wicket and does not feel that this is going to be a high-scoring game. Informs that they have one forced change as Mark Wood misses out and Tom Curran comes in. Feels that they want to be versatile and they need to have many options ready and they want to be flexible.
The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says the track was a bit up and down when they batted and there might be dew. Informs there are two changes, Dhawan and Axar miss out and there are two debutants, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav who come in. Adds both are ready and have so much experience and are all set for this game.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the all important toss. The men who matter, Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan are out in the middle now. Up goes the coin and lands in the favor of Kohli. INDIA WILL BOWL FIRST!
PITCH REPORT - Murali Kartik and Ajit Agarkar are the pitch analysts for the day. Ajit Agarkar says that this is a different surface and there is a little less grass, as compared to the first game and the deck looks firm and solid. Murali says that the turf is slightly abrasive. Ajit adds that he expects this pitch to play well, despite how the deck looks. Ajit opines that the English pacers have the tools if the turf generates bounce. Kartik ends by reminding everyone that there was no dew present in the last game.
Well, this came out of nowhere! Pictures from the middle showing that Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are receiving their Indian cap and so they will be making their debut today. Big moment for both these youngsters!
Time for Round 2! After a short break of just one day, we are back for the 2nd T20I between India and England. The hosts were pummeled in the first game as the English Lions ran all over the Indians and took a deserved 1-0 lead in the series. Kohli and the Indians must be thinking that England might have won the battle, but not the war as 4 more games are remaining and will be looking to come out all guns blazing and with the way this Indian team has been groomed, do not be surprised if they come out with a bang. Not a lot of changes are to be expected from both sides, but it will be interesting to see how India line-up after the thrashing in the first game. All things in consideration, it is building up to be a mouth-watering clash. Toss and the team news coming up shortly...
