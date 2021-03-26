India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Good comeback from Tom! After being hit for a boundary of the first over, he has managed to bowl 5 dots on the trot. The last ball is a length delivery outside off, with a little outward shape. Kohli shoulders arms to this. End of Powerplay 1 and India are 41/2!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller on off, Kohli looks to drive but the bat turns oin his hand and he pushes it to mid on.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length on off, Kohli defends it with a straight bat.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Kohli shoulders arms to this one.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Much better from Tom! Pulls his length back and bowls it on the off stump line. Kohli keeps it out.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! A very poor start from Tom Curran! Gifts a half-volley on middle stump to Virat ohli. The Indian skipper will not miss out on that delivery even in his sleep. He shows lovely wrist work as he flicks it delightfully through cow corner region for a boundary.
Change in bowling. Tom Curran replaces Reece Topley into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Rahul pushes it to mid on.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Rahul defends it off the front foot.
No Shreyas Iyer so who will come in at number 4? It is going to be KL Rahul.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! How unfortunate is that for Rohit Sharma? Sam Curran though is visibly happy and why would he not be. India lose their second wicket inside Powerplay 1 and this is the big wicket of Rohit Sharma who was looking in the groove today. A nothing delivery, in fact a ball that should have found the fence. Full and on the leg side, Rohit looks to flick but seems to have lost his shape. He flicks it uppishly and straight to short fine leg. Adil Rashid there takes a simple catch. India in a little bit of trouble here as both their openers are back for early shower.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Kohli pushes it towards point for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Beauty of a delivery! Good length ball outside off, Kohli looks to defend but misses it due to the inward movement on this one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it to short fine leg.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Rohit defends it off the back foot.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The Hitman has his sniper out now! Bouncer from Topley. Rohit is one of the, if not the best puller of the ball. He pulls it over mid-wicket and gets another boundary. This is turning out to be a very expensive over for England.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Sharma pushes it to covers.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time through point! Too short, too wide this time and Topley looks tired in this scorching heat! Short and wide outside off, Rohit plays a classy cut through point for a boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Rohit defends it off the back foot.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries against Topley for Rohit. A hit-me delivery and Rohit obliges with minimum of fuss. Full on the pads, Rohit picks his flick over mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Kohli defends it out.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full again on off, Rohit drives it through covers for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Sharma blocks it off the front foot.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clipped away! Kohli gets his first boundary of the game! Kind gesture from Sam Curran. He bowls a length ball on the pads, Kohli clips it fine down the leg side. It is well away from short fine leg and the ball races away to the fence.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Kohli defends it off the back foot.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spoils the over! Topley tries to experiment with the final ball of the over and it costs him dearly. Looks to bowl the yorker but ends up serving a low full toss wide outside off. Rohit says thank you very much and drives it through point for a boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Sharma looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
5.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length ball on leg, Sharma looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Sharma offers no shot to this one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli flicks it towards square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli blocks it off the back foot.
