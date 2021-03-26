India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
So it is a flat pitch but England still need a mammoth score of 337 to keep the series alive. India will hope that the bowlers can back the performance of the batters and seal the series in this game itself. It will be an exciting chase and make sure you join us for that in a while.
The star of the day, KL Rahul is caught for a chat! Rahul says it was a hot, hot day. Adds when he came in to bat they needed partnership and he is happy that he could achieve it. Tells he was disappointed not to get the runs in the T20I series but he is glad to have got them in this series. Tells he is happy to help and contribute for the team. Adds the partnership with Pant was crucial. Rahul says that the celebration is to shut out the noise. Tells as a sportsman they put in the work and work hard but still, there are people who try to pull you down and criticize them and tells the celebration is to shut out those noises. Rahul says that the chat with Virat in the middle was to get something close to 320. As they needed something like this against a top-quality side like England who take the attack from ball one.
A very tough outing in the final 15 overs for England. They were tidy and tight for the first 35overs on a flat track but once the Indian attackers shifted gears, they were found wanting. Buttler, the skipper, did not have a great day with the gloves either. Dropping Kohli and Hardik. The spin duo of Adil and Moeen kept things relatively quiet in the middle before the bashing started. Tom Curran managed to get two wickets but went for 83 in his 10. Stokes too went over 8 rpo in his 5. Topley was impressive as he kept things relatively tight bowling the 48th and 50th over and also scalping two wickets. Sam too went for over 6.5 rpo for his wicket. All-in-all, it was a tough outing for the bowlers.
After being put into bat, India did not get off to a good start as they lost both their openers early. Kohli and Rahul though steadied the ship with their 121-run stand before the skipper once again failed to convert a fifty into a hundred. Rahul though continued his merry way and found an able partner in Pant. The young, fearless, and adventurous Pant started off with intent and seamlessly shifted gears. The pair added 113 in just 77 balls. Rahul scored his 5th ODI ton in the process while Pant got his second fifty. Once Rahul departed, Pant and Hardik continued the fireworks. Hardik's 35 off just 16 balls propelled India to a total in excess of 330!
What an incredible batting display from India. They completely shifted gears in the final 15 overs of the game and once again they have put on a huge total on the board. Take a bow, Pant and KL Rahul and Hardik. The trio were just sumptuous. 163 off the last 15 overs has put India in command of this game.
49.6 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on middle, Pandya flicks it through square leg. Two runs taken. INDIA END WITH 336/6!
Shardul Thakur walks out to the middle but he will be at the non striker's end.
49.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Topley gets his second wicket! Short delivery on off, Hardik Pandya looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards long off where Jason Roy takes a good catch in the deep.
49.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Full and outside off, Hardik drives it through covers for a boundary.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Krunal looks to go big but gets a leading edge. It lands safely towards covers. The batsmen cross ends.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Hardik punches it through mid off for a single.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Krunal hits it over mid on for a run.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Krunal drives it through point for a single. 14 runs from the over!
48.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball wide outside off, Krunal leaves it alone.
48.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is dispatched! Short delivery on off, Krunal smashes it over covers for a boundary.
48.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Full and outside off, Krunal looks to drive but misses it.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Hardik punches it through mid off for a single.
48.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is powered! Slower delivery outside off, Hardik lofts it over long off for a maximum.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Krunal drives it through covers for a single.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on leg, Krunal pulls it towards fine leg for a run. Just 4 runs from the over!
47.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Hardik lofts it over mid-wicket for a single. The fielder collects the ball on one bounce.
47.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short and outside off, Hardik looks to cut but misses it.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Full again on middle, Krunal flicks it through square leg for a run.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Pandya drives it through mid on for a single.
47.1 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Buttler is the culprit! Short and outside off, Pandya looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Jos Buttler tries to take the catch but spills it.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Pandya punches it through mid off for a single.
Krunal joins Hardik out in the middle. The two Panya brothers now have a chance to put the finishing touch in this innings.
46.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! End of a fabulous knock from Rishabh Pant! Blistering, carefree and filled with firecrackers and highlight package comes to an end. A very good catch from Jason Roy in the deep is required to send Pant back in the hut. Good length delivery outside off, Pant has to reach out for it. He ends up slicing it to the right of third man. It goes high in the air, Roy keeps his eyes on the ball. Maybe he lost sight in the sun but manages to get it back. He slides and takes a very good catch inches above the turf. A blistering knock from Pant. 77 off just 40 balls from the talented Delhi lad and his innings can be the differential in this game.
Is it a clean catch? The Soft signal is OUT! So there needs to be conclusive evidence to prove otherwise.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Pandya digs it out towards long on for a single.
46.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Short ball on middle, Pandya pulls it over square leg for a maximum.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Pant guides it towards third man for a single.
46.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Poor delivery from Pant! Full toss outside off, Pant plays it with one hand and lofts it over point for a biggie.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Pandya looks to pull but misses it. 21 runs come from the over!
45.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length delivery wide outside off, Hardik leaves it alone.
45.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Sam Curran looks for a yorker but bowls a full toss on the pads. Hardik swings across the line and smashes it over square leg for a biggie.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Full again on middle, Pant lofts it over mid on. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. The batsmen cross ends.
45.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Incredible! A one-handed hit from Pant and that goes over the ropes. Full and wide outside off, Pant reaches out for it and swings it like a baseball bat over long on for a biggie.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Pandya flicks it towards square leg for a single.
45.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is dispatched! Short delivery on middle, Pandya pulls it over square leg for a maximum.
