So the series is evenly poised as England have come back into this to level the 3-game series. India will look to bounce back from this disappointment and put on a show in the decider. The series decider is now well set. The third and final ODI of this series and tour will be played on Sunday, 28th March. That game will begin at 1330 local ( 0800 GMT). Make sure you join us for that one. Till then, goodbye and take care!
For his magnificent century, Jonny Bairstow is named the Player of the Match! Bairstow says that he was disappointed to miss out in the last game but is delighted t get across in this one. Bairstow tells that he has had too many chats with Dominique Cork. Jokes if he has more he will cuss him. Bairstow says that the plan was the same, to go out there and put pressure on the bowlers. Bairstow says that it is natural with Roy. Bairstow says India bowled well at the top and they accepted it. Tells they knew they both could make up for the lost time and hopes that partnership with Roy continues. Tells the six over deep cover is the one which the lads enjoyed the most so that will be his favorite.
Jos Buttler says that he is delighted with the response of the boys. Buttler feels they put in a good bowling show as well. Tells that India played well in the last 10 overs but credits his bowlers for the way they bowled in the middle overs and restricting to them to the total they did. On Bairstow and Roy, he says that they have been pillars of their strength and he is delighted for Jonny, as he got such a big score and his partnership with Stokes, was thrilling to watch. Feels that as a fellow player and a fan, it was brilliant to watch them bat. Adds they always want to commit to the brand of cricket that they play. Says that they just thought that Ali was got into the middle and he allowed them to be flexible. Says that Moeen has enjoyed bowling with Rashid too. Tells that they are looking forward to the series decider on Sunday.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says they set up a decent total. Tells they started well with the new ball but credits England as they still found a way to get their way. Tells England blew them away with their partnership and tells they thoroughly deserved to win. Kohli feels dew did not play any factor. Tells the wicket settles down under lights and tells when two best teams go head to head one will come out on top convincingly. Tells tonight was a case of lack of execution but also tells they did not give anything. Kohli says they need to manage Hardik's body and understand where they need his skillset with the ball. Tells it is a bit of workload management with him and they want to make sure that they manage him well as he is an important player in all three formats. Tells they lost two wickets early but managed to get partnerships. Says he is happy as Rahul got runs. Tells that Pant's innings gave them runs extra. Kohli tells he has never played for hundreds and he will continue to play that way. Feels that is the reason he got so many. Adds one does not look at the milestone at the end of the career but just see how one has played the game. Kohli says both teams will be optimistic heading into the decider and says one has to be better on the day.
One of the stars of the chase, Ben Stokes is caught for a chat. Stokes says that it was a brilliant chase and tells they did not go against their values in this chase after faltering in the last game. Stokes tells that the wicket was better. Adds they do not fear too much and when they go out they try to play positively. Tells that they just look to go out there and express themselves. Tells they talk about match ups and he decided to take the spinners and let Jonny do his things. Stokes says that the amount of runs they have scored is amazing. Adds their strike rate is incredible. Stokes says it is good when the series goes to the decider.
Earlier in the evening, after being put to bat. India responded well. Though they lost their openers early, the hosts managed to get to 336 courtesy of a ton from KL Rahul, fifties from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant and some power hitting towards the end from Hardik. That century from KL Rahul though went in vain as the pitch was a paradise to bat and 336 was not good enough for India to seal the series. The English bowlers got pasting too but Topley impressed as he grabbed 2 wickets.
No fairytale comeback for the Indian bowlers this time around. They were taken to the cleaners by the trio of Roy, Bairstow, and Stokes. Especially Stokes and Bairstow. Everyone paid the price. Krishna and Bhuvneshwar were spared a bit and were the only two bowlers to get into the wickets column. The spin duo of Krunal and Kuldeep were particularly targetted as the former went for 12 rpo while Kuldeep went for 84 in his 10 overs. It will be interesting to see how the duo comeback after this pasting and what holds for Kuldeep in particular.
Chasing 337, England once again got off to a brilliant start. Roy and Bairstow were motoring the chase nicely with both the openers getting to their fifties and stitching a 110-run stand. A confusion between the pair ended the stand as Roy was run out. It looked liked India would fight back just like the previous game but Stokes came out looking like his superstar self. The pair of Bairstow and Stokes showed their strength and might with their incredible power-hitting. The duo added 175-runs for the second wicket with Bairstow getting a ton while Stokes agonizingly and heartbreaking fell for 99. The pair struck 17 sixes between themselves with 10 of them coming off Stokes's bat. The two well-set batters departed in quick succession while, skipper, Buttler too followed them. Those three wickets in 9 balls might have scared the World Champions. Debutant Livingstone and Malan though ensured there were no hiccups and took the side over the line.
A brilliant chase by England! They have managed to chase 337 comfortably and just like the T20I series, the ODIs will also need a tie-breaker game between the two of the best sides in the world to determine who will win the series. A win that was set up by Jonny Bairstow's bravo innings and Ben Stokes' magical knock.
43.3 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Malan pulls it through square leg. Two runs taken. ENGLAND WIN BY 6 WICKETS!
43.3 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR BYES! Bouncer outside off, Malan lets it sail through to the keeper. It goes over Pant towards third man for four byes.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Bumper again outside off, Malan ducks under it.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Bouncer outside off, Malan sways away from it.
Change in bowling. Shardul Thakur is back on!
42.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Livingstone looks to pull but gets hit on the shoulder.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, Livingstone does well to dig it out.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Livingstone drives it back towards the bowler.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Malan flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
42.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and wide outside off, Malan lets it go.
42.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good length delivery outside off, Malan looks to guide but misses it.
42.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Short delivery outside off, Malan looks to cut but misses it.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Malan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Malan defends it off the back foot.
41.4 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Malan flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs. England need just 10 runs to win the match.
41.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length delivery on off, Malan looks to guide but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Malan defends it off the back foot.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Livingstone pushes it through mid on for a single.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length ball outside off, Malan looks to run it down behind point but misses.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle and off, Malan keeps it out.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Malan dabs it to short third man.
40.3 overs (1 Run) That must have stung but Livingstone has taken a leg bye. Good length ball on middle, Livingstone looks to pull but misses and gets hit just over the unmentionables. The ball goes to the leg side of the pitch. Malan calls for a run and they get it.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Good bumper! It is very close to the body on the leg side. Livingstone looks to pull but misses.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Uppish but in the gap! Full and wide outside off, Malan drives it uppishly behind point for a single.
