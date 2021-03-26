India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on off, Pant lofts it over covers. Two runs taken.
Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
44.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! End of a fantastic knock from KL Rahul! First shot that he has mistimed and that has brought about his downfall. Tom Curran finally has something to celebrate but not before Rahul has done devastating damage. The fiery stand that has put England to the sword comes to an end.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Pant drives it through point for a single.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Rahul pushes it through point for a run.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Pant drives it through covers for a single.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rahul drives it through mid on for a run.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Rahul pulls it through square leg for a single. 10 runs have come from the over!
43.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is smashed! Full delivery on middle, Rahul drives it past the bowler through mid on for a boundary.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker and outside off, Pant digs it out towards the off side for a single.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rahul lofts it over mid on for a run.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Pant drives it through mid on for a single.
43.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide outside off, Pant leaves it alone.
43.1 overs (1 Run) HUNDRED FOR KL RAHUL! His 5th in ODIs and what a knock this has been! He has been fabulous, came in at a tough time, steadied the ship with Virat and then has accelerated with Pant. Take a bow! A lot of chatter regarding his place in the side and his form but boy, hasn't he shown his class and silenced those questioning him with the bat. He removes his helmet, kisses the Indian flag, and raises his bat as his teammates applaud the knock. Rahul then proceeds to keep his fingers on his ears, closes his eyes to show he is in zen mode. To the ball now. On the pads, Rahul tucks it to the leg side and gets a single to bring up his milestone. The man who was struggling in the T20I series has found his groove back again.
Bowling change! Sam Curran replaces his brother into the attack.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. He moves to 99 now!
42.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Pant pulls it over mid-wicket for a single. The fielder picks the ball on one bounce.
42.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Full delivery outside off, Pant lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
42.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide outside off, Pant offers no shot to this one.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on leg, Rahul looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes safely towards the keeper where Buttler appeals for caught behind but the umpire denies it.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
41.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR PANT! His second in ODIs. He has been in incredible touch since the Test series in Australia and now when he has got a chance in the 50-over format, he has grabbed with both hands. Tremendous from Pant. Slightly shorter on the pads, Pant whips it away from short fine leg to fetch a boundary and bring up his fifty.
41.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lovely hit! Once again Tom Curran misses his line and bowls one in the slot on the pads. Pant just flicks it flat but with power and the ball goes over the square leg fence for a biggie.
41.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower bumper but it is overcooked. It is outside off, Pant swings but does not get anything. It goes over his head and has been wided.
41.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! There is no edge on it! Bouncer on off, Pant looks to pull but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper where Buttler takes the catch and appeals. The umpire is in agreement and raises his finger. Pant reviews it straightaway, indicating it has not come off the bat or the glove. Replay rolls in and it shows Pant was right. The ball hits the arm of Pant, then the helmet, and then it lobs to the keeper. The on-field decision has to be reversed again. Once again Tom thinks he has got the better of Pant for the second time but once again it was false hopes.
Pant has been adjudged out once again. This time for a caught behind. Pant though is quick to review it again indicating this has not come off the bat!
41.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it through square leg for a single.
41.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul moves to 96! Shortish ball on the body, Rahul pulls it away from fine leg and it flies away from the fielder at fine leg.
41.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Class from Rahul! Incredible! Length ball outside off, Rahul gets under it and hits it over extra cover without beating a sweat. Enters the 90s in style.
40.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Length delivery on leg, Pant looks to play the paddle scoop but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Rahul pushes it towards mid on for a run.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Pant flicks it through square leg for a single.
40.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is massive! Slower delivery on off, Pant waits for it and lofts it over long on for a biggie.
40.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Full delivery on middle, Pant flicks it over square leg for a maximum.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul punches it through covers for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.2 overs, India are 280/4. The live updates of India vs England scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs England 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs England 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs England, India vs England live score, India vs England scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs England 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.