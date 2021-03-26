India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
34.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The ball bounced and then it went towards Pant! Full and outside off, Bairstow looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Pant takes it. The umpires want to check the catch. Replays show that the ball bounced before it went to Pant.
Is it a bump ball? The on-field umpire thinks so and sends it upstairs with the soft signal as Not Out!
34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brings out the pull now! Shortish ball on middle, Bairstow pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
34.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver! Prasidh Krishna looks for the yorker but serves a juicy full toss on off. Bairstow smokes it over mid on and gets a boundary.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Bairstow looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
34.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Incredible shot! He has sliced it like a knife slices butter. Low full toss outside off, Bairstow stretches and makes the most of the Free Hit. He creams it over backward point for a biggie.
34.2 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Short delivery outside off, Bairstow sways away from it. Free Hit coming up!
34.1 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off, Bairstow does well to dig it out.
33.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery outside off, Stokes looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man. The batsmen get two runs.
33.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Monsterous! Stokes is bored of running and now hs has decided to send the ball out of the park and to the sanitization zone. His 10th six. Yes 10 sixes for Big Ben! Flat and short on middle and leg, Stokes clears his front leg, picks the bokes out of that, and sends it into the stand via the orbit for a biggie.
33.4 overs (6 Runs) DROPPED AMD SIX! Kuldeep cannot hide in the field. He was taken to the cleaners in the previous over and now he has dropped and given away a six too to make matters worse. Short on the pads, Stokes pulls it to the right of fine leg. He does not time it well. Kuldeep moves to that side, gets both his hands to it but cannot hold onto it. His body shape is wrong too and he parries the ball over the ropes.
33.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tossed up delivery wide outside off, Stokes leaves it alone.
33.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up ball on off, Stokes lofts it over covers. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. Two runs taken.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short delivery on off, Stokes lofts it over covers for a boundary.
33.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide outside off, Stokes leaves it alone.
33.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Loopy delivery on off, Stokes lofts it over long off for a maximum.
Bowling change. Krunal Pandya is back on!
32.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball on leg, Bairstow pulls it towards the leg side. 20 runs off the over!
32.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Stokes punches it through covers for a single.
32.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed! Hat-trick of sixes and Kuldeep is under the pump! Flighted on middle, again it is in the slot. Stokes hits it straight as an arrow and smokes it for a biggie. The required run rate is now under 6.
32.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Floated ball on middle, Stokes lofts it over long on for a biggie.
32.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Flighted delivery on middle, Stokes plays a slog sweep over long on for a maximum.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on leg, Bairstow flicks it through square leg for a single.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Jonny runs it down to third man and keeps the strike.
31.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That sounded wonderful! Into the deck outside off. It is a cross-seam delivery. Bairstow drags his pull from there right of the meat of the bat. His bottom hand comes off the bat but it does not matter as it is hit with power, control, and in the gap.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Jonny ducks under it!
31.3 overs (1 Run) 50 for Stokes! Risky run but they get it! Brings up the fifty for Stokes! Full and slow on middle, Stokes plays it to mid off. The ball goes to the left of substitute, Suryakumar Yadav. Bairstow says no but Stokes forces him to run. Bairstow manages to get there. A late realization for Stokes as it is a delayed celebration from him.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish on middle, Stokes plays it to mid on.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off. Bairstow runs it down to third man for a single.
DRINKS! It is going all England's way! Unlike the previous game, the tourists have not let the hosts get into the game so far. They lost Roy but Stokes and Bairstow have continued their merry way. The pair have brought up their century stand with Jonny reaching a bravo century. Stokes is just run away from reaching his fifty. The tourists need another 126 runs off 114 balls to win this. The only way India can ensure that does not happen is by getting wickets.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Stokes cuts it to point.
30.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! On middle, Stokes plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a boundary. 100-run stand is up between Stokes and Bairstow!
30.4 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Stokes punches it to covers.
30.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A huge grunt from Kuldeep as he delivered the ball but an even bigger six from Stokes. Flighted on off and middle, Stokes clears his front leg and smokes it downtown for a biggie.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Bairstow sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single.
30.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUNDRED FOR BAIRSTOW! He missed out in the previous game but he has ensured to get it this time. Brings up the 200 as well for England. This has been a knock of high-class caliber with serious skill and sensibility. A summer present from Kuldeep for Bairstow to get to his milestone. A tossed up ball on middle, Bairstow goes across the line and tonks it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
