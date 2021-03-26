India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through square leg for a single.
34.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Pant flicks it through square leg for a run.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it towards mid-wicket for a quick single.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Pant flicks it through square leg for a single.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Pant flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Rahul drives it through covers for a single.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Pant flicks it through square leg for a run.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Rahul punches it uppishly towards covers for a single.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Pant flicks it through square leg for a run.
32.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Rahul blocks it off the front foot.
32.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Short and punished! Rahul is continuing his merry ways here. Short and wide outside off, Rahul punches it through covers. Stokes at short cover wrong-foots himself and the ball goes away from him and to the fence.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Pant flicks it through square leg for a single.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Pant defends it off the back foot.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a single.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Rahul looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the pads.
Rishabh Pant walks out to bat now.
31.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kohli once again fails to convert a fifty into a hundred but take nothing away from this innings. It is still a very good one but the class and standard of Super V is such that the talk of the town will not be about the 66 runs he scored but the 34 he missed out on. Skipper, Jos Buttler redeems himself and Rashid finally gets his man. Slightly shorter and quicker leg break which is pitched around off. There is some extra bounce as well on this one. Kohli looks to run it down to the off side but ends up getting an outside edge due to the extra bounce. Buttler, who closed his glove early and dropped Kohli on 35, redeems himself and takes the catch this time. The 121-run stand is broken and England will now look to claw their way back in this game.
31.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rahul flicks it through square leg for a single.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Kohli defends it off the back foot.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Rahul drives it through point for a single.
31.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rahul puts on the dancing shoes and makes the ball travel the distance. The gears will shift now as both these batters have gone past the mini milestone. Floated on off, Rahul comes down the track and smokes it downtown over the ropes for a biggie.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Rahul punches it through covers for a run.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a single.
30.4 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on off, Kohli punches it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a single.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Kohli punches it through mid on for a run.
30.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR KL RAHUL! He came into the ODI series with a lot of pressure, burden, and questions regarding his form but he has answered those critics with the bat and now like he has found his touch back. Consecutive fifties for him and getting a chance to bat a position up, he has made it count. Floated on middle, Rahul strokes it to long on for a single.
