India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Bairstow pushes it through mid on for a single.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it uppishly towards the bowler where it falls short of Thakur.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Stokes pushes it through mid on for a single.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Stokes punches it to covers.
29.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Stokes looks to push but misses it.
29.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, Stokes looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Jonny flicks it to square leg.
28.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Bairstow pushes it to covers.
28.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Flighted ball on middle, Bairstow lofts it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Bairstow blocks it off the front foot.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Stokes punches it through point for a single.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Bairstow pushes it through mid on for a run.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Bairstow pushes it through mid on for a single.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Bairstow guides it to short third man.
27.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Bairstow looks to punch but misses it.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Bairstow looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Bairstow blocks it off the back foot.
27.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! England continue to get boundaries regularly. Length ball outside off, Bairstow leans forward beautifully and drives it away from mid off for a boundary. Moves to 86 with that.
26.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Loopy delivery outside off, Stokes looks to cut but misses it.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Bairstow pushes it through mid on for a single.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on middle, Bairstow flicks it to mid-wicket.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Bairstow flicks it to square leg.
26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Bairstow pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Bairstow defends it off the back foot.
25.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Stokes looks to cut but misses it.
25.5 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! That was as close as one can get! Nothing conclusive and hence Stokes has survived. A very casual approach from Stokes but luckily for him he has survived. Fuller on middle, Stokes plays it to the right of deep mid-wicket. Kuldeep is the fielder there who gets to the ball. Stokes is very casual in his approach for the second. He thinks Kuldeep to be one of the slower fielders in the side but Kuldeep manages to score a direct hit at the keeper's end. The umpire takes it upstairs. Time for the replays. It rolls and the T.V. umpire has a lot of look as Stokes' bat is very close to the line. Nothing conclusive and that works in Stokes' favour.
Direct hit! Not much excitement from the Indian players but these are always touch and go. Let's see what the replays have to say.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Bairstow drives it through point for a single.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Bairstow defends it off the back foot.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Bairstow defends it off the front foot.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it to point.
Match Reports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs England 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.3 overs, England, chasing a target of 337, are 207/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs England 2020-21 today match between India and England. Everything related to India and England match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs England live score. Do check for India vs England scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.