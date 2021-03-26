India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Kohli punches it to mid on.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Kohli keeps it out.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it back towards the bowler.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Rahul drives it through point for a single.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on off, Kohli drives it through mid off for a run.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Rahul drives it through mid off for a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it to square leg.
28.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Kohli defends it off the front foot.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Rahul punches it through point for a run.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Kohli pushes it through point for a single.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Century stand between Kohli and Rahul! The duo have made it look very easy and got to it with minimum of fuss. Short on middle, Rahul strokes it to long on and takes a single to bring it up. A handshake and a hug between the teammates to celebrate the stand.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Rahul pushes it to covers.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Rahul punches it to mid on.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it through square leg for a single.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Rahul pushes it towards covers for a run.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Kohli pushes it towards covers for a single.
27.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smacked! Kohli now will look to change gears! Short and on the pads, a gift for Kohli. He gets on his back foot and smashes it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.
26.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR KOHLI! 4th in his last 4 ODI innings. His 63rd in this format. Though he has been on a century drought, he has been excellent with the bat but the class of Kohli is such that a fifty is just another ordinary score for him in the eyes of the cricketing world. He will be looking to convert this into a ton and get the much-talked 71st international century out of his shoulder. Shortish ball on middle, Kohli knocks it to long on and reaches his milestone.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a run.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a run.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rahul drives it through mid on for a single.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Kohli punches it through covers for a run.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it to square leg.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Finishes the over with a boundary! Googly which is short and turning in from outside off. Rahul waits for it and cuts it against the spin through covers for a boundary. India taking the charge now of this game.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid off for a single.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Rahul pushes it through covers for a run.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rahul drives it through mid on for a run.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Kohli pushes it towards point for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.2 overs, India are 144/2. The live updates of India vs England scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs England 2020-21. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs England 2020-21 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs England, India vs England live score, India vs England scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs England 2020-21 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.