India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on off, Kohli pushes it towards the off side for a run.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Rahul cuts it through point for a single.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Rahul punches it to point.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli comes down the track and drives it through mid on for a run.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul punches it through mid on for a single.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Kohli pushes it to covers.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Kohli defends it out.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Rahul pushes it through point for a run.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Kohli pushes it through mid off for a single.
23.2 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul punches it through mid on for a single.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Kohli works it towards the leg side.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Rahul pushes it through covers for a run.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Kohli pushes it to point.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on middle, Kohli flicks it to mid-wicket.
22.1 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on off, Kohli punches it through covers. The fielder in the deep Malan misfields. Two runs taken.
21.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Googly on off, Kohli looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Buttler tries to take the catch but spills it. It goes towards third man. The batsmen take a single.
21.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Rahul pushes it through mid off for a run.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a single.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Rahul drives it through covers for a run.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Kohli drives it through covers for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it towards the leg side.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Rahul pushes it to mid off.
20.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kohli drives it through mid on for a single.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Kohli pushes it to mid-wicket.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a single.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket.
20.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
