Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Stokes sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Bairstow pushes it through mid off for a run.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Stokes punches it through mid off for a single.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMOKED! Stokes was looking for this. He did not get it against Kuldeep in the last over but now he has. Tossed up on off, it is in the slot. Stokes hits it high and handsome over cow corner fence for a biggie.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on middle, Stokes pushes it to mid on.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it through covers for a run.
18.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Jonny flicks it through square leg for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it towards the leg side.
18.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Bairstow flicks it to mid-wicket.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Bairstow keeps it out.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Stokes flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Stokes defends it off the back foot.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Stokes pushes it through mid on for a single.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on off, Stokes looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man where the fielder chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. Two runs taken.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Bairstow defends it off the back foot.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Stokes pushes it through mid on for a run..
17.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Stokes blocks it off the front foot.
KP time! Krunal Pandya is introduced into the attack for the first time in this game.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Stokes pushes it towards mid on for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Stokes defends it off the back foot.
16.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! It is missing the stumps! Flighted delivery on off, Stokes does not offer a shot and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire denies it. India review it. Ball Tracker shows that impact is outside off and it is missing the wickets.
Has Kuldeep got the better of Stokes straightaway? Ben has not picked the googly and he has shouldered arms to it. The ball has hit the pad. Is the ball turning enough?
Who will walk out at number 3? It will be Ben Stokes.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A brilliant bit of fielding from Rohi Sharma has seen the back the opening stand. Is this the breakthrough India needed to get back in this game? Floated on middle and off, Bairstow hits it to the right of short mid-wicket. Bairstow and Roy look for the run. Roy is not confident though. Both batters are ball-watching and find one another in midway, at no man's land. Rohit dives and makes a tremendous stop. Rohit then sends a good throw to Pant at the keeper's end. He does the rest and an anticlimactic end to Roy's innings.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Bairstow comes down the track and flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bairstow gets his fifty in style. Tossed up in the slot for Bairstow. Jonny goes downtown and smokes it over the ropes for a biggie. His 15th in this format and Jonny continues his form from the last game.
DRINKS! Another superb start for England. This has not been as destructive as it was a few days ago but they are slowly changing gears. England would have been easy favourites here but the collapse a few days back has ensured that England are not overwhelming favourites at this point. India though need wickets to get back in this game. They managed to do that in the last game, can they do it again?
15.6 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Bairstow drives it uppishly towards mid on for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Roy guides it towards point for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Bairstow pushes it through mid on for a single. 100 up for England!
15.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Jonny pushes it to point.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Full delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it over square for a biggie.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Decent shot! Full on middle, Bairstow lofts it over long on for a maximum.
