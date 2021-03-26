India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Roy pushes it to covers.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Roy pulls it through square leg for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Bairstow pushes it through mid on for a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Roy drives it through mid on for a single.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 50 for Jason Roy! It has been a fine innings from him. Flighted delivery on middle, Roy lofts it over long on for a biggie.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Jonny keeps it out.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Bairstow pushes it to point.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over! First six of the innings and it comes from the bat of inform Biarstow. Fuller on off, Bairstow does not look to hit it hard. He just chips it and times it to perfection over long on. Krunal at long on jumps but to no avail.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Bairstow looks to drive but misses it due to the extra bounce on this one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Roy chips it uppishly towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on middle, Roy flicks it through mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Bairstow plays a reverse sweep to point.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it back towards the bowler.
12.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Bairstow looks to sweep but misses it.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Roy sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Roy looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Bairstow drives it through mid off for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Roy flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Roy drives it uppishly towards point for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Bairstow pushes it through mid on for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Bairstow defends it off the back foot.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Bairstow drives it to mid on.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Bairstow blocks it off the front foot.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it to covers.
11.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and down the leg side, Bairstow looks to flick but misses it.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Bairstow pulls it through square leg for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Jonny defends it to mid-wicket.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery outside off, Bairstow looks to sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Bairstow punches it to covers.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Roy punches it through mid off for a run.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Roy pushes it to covers.
