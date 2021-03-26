India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Bouncer! It is on off, Kohli pulls it but not with convection. It is pulled to cow corner region. Virat keeps the strike with a single.
14.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shortish ball but down the leg side. Kohli looks to pull but misses. There is an appeal from Buttler but nothing from the umpire.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rahul tucks it to the on side and rotates the strike.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery outside off and shaping away. Kohli dabs it to third man for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads and full. Rahul flicks it to fine leg for one.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Squirted away! Rahul rides his luck now. Excellent ball from Stokes though. Unlucky it has gone to the fence. A perfect yorker on middle, Rahul looks to jam it out and does so off the lower part of his bat. The ball goes away from Buttler and to the third man fence.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss that has taken Kohli by surprise. An attempted slower ball but Stokes serves a full toss. Kohli taps it to cover and takes a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Another indipper. It is on middle and off, Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Tom continues to hit the right length. It is on off, Rahul defends it.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kohli looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his thigh pad and goes to the leg side. Leg bye taken.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) INSIDE EDGE AND FOUR! An absolute beauty but Kohli rides his luck! Very unlucky for Tom Curran! Kohli comes down the track and tries to unsettle Tom's line and length. He hits the right length though and makes the ball jag back in. Kohli looks to defend but ends up getting an inside edge that goes wide of Buttler and fine to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle and leg. Rahul turns it to fine leg and trudges to the other end.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery closer to off pole. Rahul taps it back to the bowler.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A good looking shot for a run to end the over. Full outside off, Rahul places it to sweeper cover and keeps the strike.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Full on the stumps, Rahul plays it to mid on again and this time there is no though for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Little confusion but no damage! Fuller on middle and off, Rahul plays it towards mid on and comes out for a single. Kohli though is quick to send him back.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Solid timing! Length delivery outside off, Kohli places it to sweeper cover for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Mistimed but safe! An excellent bouncer from Stokes. He bowls the effort bal and bowls it on off. The ball hurries onto Rahul. He looks to pull and does so awkwardly. Luckily for him, it falls in no man's land at square leg. Single taken.
12.1 overs (0 Run) England's tight lines and lengths continue! Full and straight outside off. Rahul leans forward and defends it to the off side.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Kohli defends it to cover. 12 gone, India are 47/2!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Off the outer half! Fullish around off, Rahul looks to drive but it goes off the outer half of his bat to third man. Single taken.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Good ball! Fullish and targetting the stumps. Rahul defends it with a straight bat.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Kohli uses his feet as he comes inside his stumps. Tom bowls fuller on middle, Virat flicks it to fine leg for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Kohli keeps it out.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Kohli drives but finds cover inside the circle.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter on off, Kohli taps it to cover and keeps the strike with a single.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Bonus run! Short ball on middle and off, Kohli mistimes his pull in front of square on the leg side and takes a single. Sam Curran has an unnecessary shy at the keeper's end where KL Rahul is well in. The ball deflects to fine leg after hitting the stumps. Kohli sees the opportunity to steal an extra run and he does it.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! Roy at backward point was brilliant in the first ODI and he has done well now too! Full and wide outside off, Kohli drives it to the right of backward point. Roy there dives and saves runs for his side.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery around off, Rahul opens the face of the bat and runs it down to third man for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Lenght ball onn off, KL Rahul defends it with a straight bat.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Stokes starts with a good length delivery outside off. Rahul is happy to see how Stokes' first ball behaves as he leaves it alone.
Follow the India vs England 2020-21 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 67/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs England 2020-21 today match between India and England. Everything related to India and England match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs England live score. Do check for India vs England scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.