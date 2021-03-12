India vs England: India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Roy lines up for the reverse sweep but is nowhere close to the ball as Pant collects it. ENGLAND NEED 44 RUNS IN 60 BALLS TO WIN!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, tucked towards the leg side for a single by Malan.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Floated and around leg, Roy makes room and then pushes it to long on for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Malan chips it off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Length and around off, Malan taps it to covers.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Roy plays it to long on for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off. Malan keeps his bat down and lets it go!
8.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Malan leaves it alone.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pure timing and placement! Shortish ball on the body, Malan places his pull fine down the leg side. Effortlessly gets off the mark and with a boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Malan looks to run it down to third man but finds backward point.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Malan looks to cut but misses.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Roy pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Dawid Malan walks out at number 3! Also, Hardik Pandya is on to bowl now.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! India finally strike and Chahal after getting punished in this over has finally something to smile about. The wrong 'un gets the right result for Yuzi! Floated on off, Buttler looks to defend thinking it to be a leg spinner but it is the one which turns the other way. Buttler misses his defense and gets hit on the pad. A huge appeal follows and the umpire raises the finger. Buttler knows he is a goner and does not review it,
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flattish on off, Roy slams it to long on and gets to the other end.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated on middle and leg, Roy hits it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! GOING, GOING GONE! That is into the stands! Floated on middle and leg, Roy decides to make Chahal travel the distance. He smokes it over mid-wicket for a massive hit.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dissected to perfection! Short on middle, Roy pulls it between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Short outside off, Buttler cuts it to deep point for a run.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back into the attack. 1-0-11-0 from him so far.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Roy slaps it to covers.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to covers.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, punched towards long off for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, slapped towards long off for a single.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Patel taking the hammering! Tossed up around off, Roy lofts it up and over deep mid-wicket for half a dozen.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed from the crease this time by Roy.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delightful! On the pads, Buttler waits for the ball and drives it delightfully through mid on and gets a boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Buttler punches it to cover.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Buttler blocks it.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Buttler shuffles inside his stumps and flicks this through mid-wicket for another brace.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on middle and leg, Buttler turns it to the on side and gets a couple.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Buttler blocks it.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the final over of the Powerplay!
