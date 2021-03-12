India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs England 2020-21 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Another delivery which is down leg, Malan misses his flick, Pant dives to his right but gets fingertips to it as the ball goes to short fine leg. A single taken. Wide called.
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIde! Slower ball going down leg, Malan ducks under it. Wide called.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length outside off, Bairstow underedges it this time past the stumps. The ball goes to the short fine leg region. A single added to the total.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Close shave! Had Thakur hit Malan would have been a gonner. Length and around off, Malan looks to cut but underedges it past the stumps. He is ball searching as Bairstow charges for a single. Thakur is alert there as he gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end. He misses as Malan makes his ground in the end. A single taken.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length on off, Jonny lofts it to long off who takes it on the bounce. A single taken.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Jonny goes for the cut but enderedges it back to the keeper who collects it on a couple of bounces.
13.6 overs (0 Run) In the air but safe! Tossed up around middle, Malan looks to turn it away to the leg side but the ball lobs off the leading edge towards the left of the bowler. Bairstow was glued to his crease as he Sundar fails to catch the return catch. Nitin Menon later intevenes to calm down the nerves between Bairstow and Sundar.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, driven down to long on for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Malan knocks it to long off for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to long off for a single by Jonny.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, turned to the leg side.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Drilled away! Bairstow is hammering at the moment! Full and on middle, Jonny drives it hard and straight down to long on for a boundary.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter outside off, Jonny plays it to covers for a single.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean hit! Tossed up around off, Jonny strikes it off the middle of the bat and sends it over long off for a biggie.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, stroked down to long off for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Malan tries to be cheeky as he goes for paddle sweep but the ball lobs off his edge and towards the leg side, short of the bowler there.
12.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... Just short of Dhawan at deep mid-wicket. Bairstow won't hold back, He once again skips down the track and looks to go over the cow corner fence but gets it off the inner half of the bat. The ball goes to deep mid-wicket where Dhawan puts in a valiant dive but the ball falls just short of him. A single taken.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sent packing into the stands! Fuller on off, Bairstow skips down the track and lofts it up and over long on as Hardilk Pandya there is a mere spectator as the ball goes over him.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker on off, pushed down to long on for a run.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on leg, turned out to square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Jonny cuts it to deep point for a single. He gets off the mark here.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted around leg, turned to the leg side.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, pushed back to the bowler.
The new man in is Jonny Bairstow !
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Impact Umpire's Call! Looked pretty adjecent to the naked eye. Sundar strikes with his first ball of the match. The well set Roy is sent packing. Tossed up around off, Royu walks down the track as he looks to force it away to the leg side. He misses it to get rapped on the pads. There is an appeal and the umpire raises his finger. With a second remaining on the DRS timer Roy takes the review. The replays roll in and there is nothing on the Ultra Edge as the Ball Tracker shows the Impact to be Umpire's Call. Roy departs as England eye the win here.
Review time! Roy has been adjudged LBW but he has decided to take it upstairs.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On leg once again, Roy turns it to mid-wicket for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On leg, Roy flicks it away to short fine leg.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Brilliant effort in the field from Dhawan. This was surely going for a boundary but Shikhar does well to make a sliding stop. Short and outside off, Malan cuts it to third man. The ball is racing for a boundary before Dhawan cuts it off with a slide. A single taken in the end.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Short of good length and around leg, It does not rise as Malan expected it to be. Dawid though manages to get bat on ball as he sends it fine towards fine leg for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Roy slaps it to deep point for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Length and around the hips of Malan, Dawid drops it to square leg for a single.
